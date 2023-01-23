Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Ashton Kutcher had ‘the strangest feeling’ seeing Mila Kunis as Jackie while filming ‘That ’90s Show’
The Netflix nostalgia grab spin-off of a nostalgia grab, That ’90s Show, is kind of a hit. One of the more viable reasons to watch is the return of characters from the original show. Ashton Kutcher recently commented on what it was like to see real-life spouse Mila Kunis as Jackie again.
Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'
Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s. After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post. BRITNEY SPEARS 'WONDERS WHAT ATTENTION FEELS LIKE' AFTER DRUNKEN RESTAURANT MELTDOWN(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback, leading many to wonder...
Jenna Ortega stuns ‘Wednesday’ fans with white negligee selfie
After the overwhelming success of Netflix’s Wednesday, fans are now completely devoted and interested in all things involving star Jenna Ortega – which now includes a recently posted selfie that has garnered tons of attention and has the entire internet buzzing. And if MCU superstar Brie Larson’s band of selfies were popular, then Ortega’s latest eye-popping addition is bound to shatter the internet completely.
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi
Hilaria Baldwin apologized for "misconceptions" following revelations – including that she was born and raised in Boston – that called her heritage into question.
Brooke Shields revisits Tom Cruise's 'ridiculous' antidepressant snub in new documentary: report
In Brooke Shields' new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," the clash between Shields and Tom Cruise from 2005 is revisited.
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
‘I Just Needed My Dad’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Calls Him Out In Emotional TikTok After Her Mom Accuses Actor Of Owing $1 Million In Court
Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell’s 21-year-old daughter trashed him on social media as the actor continues to battle his ex-wife in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, Allure Mitchell posted a bombshell TikTok with a caption that read, “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced.” “My father is the type of man to fake as of he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there “financially” what I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper. He helped pay for...
‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco settles Marilyn Manson abuse lawsuit ‘in order to move on with her life and career’
Content warning: This story contains descriptions of rape, kidnapping, and violence. Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit with one of the women who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. British actress Esme Bianco, who played the prostitute named “Ros” in the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series...
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
George Santos shockingly missed the point when asked about comparisons to a 2002 Leonardo DiCaprio crime drama
The cipher wrapped in an enigma smothered in secret sauce that is Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to grow murkier by the day. And the lies and mistruths have been so difficult to keep up with, that some have compared Santos to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the 2002 biographical crime comedy-drama, Catch Me If You Can.
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History
Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
Exiled DC star Dwayne Johnson hones his buns of steel after blowing his shot at the Man of Steel
If it was possible to feel sympathy for an incredibly wealthy and successful person who generally gets exactly what they want every single time they ask for it, then perhaps you could play a tiny violin for Dwayne Johnson‘s failed attempts to change the DCU’s hierarchy of power with Black Adam.
Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography
After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.
