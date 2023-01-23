Read full article on original website
Related
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
x1071.com
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
ourquadcities.com
‘I was a crappy person.’ Probation for caretaker accused of $43,000+ theft
A 37-year-old caretaker was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday in Scott County Court after police allege she used an older neighbor’s debit card to charge more than $43,000. Katherine Dreher pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree theft and dependent-adult abuse, court records show. Police: Thefts date...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for burglary and arson suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 22nd, Dubuque Police and Fire were dispatched to the 600 block of Rhomberg Ave. for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find the fire located within an apartment. The sole occupant had already evacuated when she awoke to the smell of smoke. No persons were injured from the fire.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
x1071.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraudulent Check Cashing Scheme
A woman accused of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to related charges. 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia has pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree theft and solicitation. Officers responded on November 9th to MidWestOne Bank, after a person tried to cash a fraudulent check. Bank staff denied the transaction, and the man left in a vehicle, which officers tracked. A passenger said she had been picked up by Johnson and 28 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta. The two offered her $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did. Later, Reese and Johnson were arrested. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is set for March 13.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque police ask for public's help in search for arson suspect
Dubuque — Authorities in Dubuque are asking for the public's help finding an arson suspect. Jamir Jerrell Jordan, 33, of Dubuque, is wanted on arrest warrants for 1st degree arson and 1st degree burglary, in connection with a apartment fire earlier this week. Police and fire crews were called...
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
x1071.com
Telegraph Herald Continues to have Delivery Issues
The Telegraph Herald continues to have deliverability issues from last week. They posted an update on their Facebook page saying they are continuing to experience significant technical issues with their mailing system software, which is affecting mail delivery of the Telegraph Herald. This is a temporary situation that we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. If subscribers live outside the city of Dubuque, and receive their newspaper through the US Postal Service, they probably did not receive their paper. They are keeping their online site free to access during this time.
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Town of Wyoming in Iowa County. In a statement, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said police responded to a call shortly after 8:30pm Wednesday night about a shooting at a residence in the Town of Wyoming. One person was taken to the hospital by Spring Green EMS and is in critical condition. Peterson said this was an isolated incident, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Radio Iowa
Cedar Rapids man found guilty in deaths of family
The jury delivered a verdict this morning in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing his parents and sister in June of 2021. KCRG TV streamed the decision as Judge Lars Anderson read the verdict for all three murder counts. “We the jury find the defendant Alexander Jackson guilty of the offense of murder in the first-degree,” Anderson says. The 22-year-old Jackson watched without emotion as the verdict was read.
KCRG.com
Teen arrested after leading deputies on car chase in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old was arrested after leading law enforcement on a car chase around portions of Marion on Thursday morning. In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a 2002 Mercury Sable for going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on County Home Road, when the vehicle turned southbound onto Highway 13.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
Comments / 0