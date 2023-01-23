Read full article on original website
Related
Highway Patrol car stopped for four-vehicle crash hit by semi north of Fargo on I-29
A four-vehicle crash north of Fargo Thursday night turned into a six-vehicle crash after a semi ran into a North Dakota Highway Patrol car that had stopped to investigate the initial crash scene.
kfgo.com
Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in the 3500 block of 42nd St. S. on the morning of Friday, January 27. Holden is 5′9″ with...
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
lptv.org
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Detroit Lakes
A person died today after reportedly being hit by a train near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a pedestrian was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The incident happened west of the intersection of 230th Ave. between the cities of Detroit Lakes and Audubon.
valleynewslive.com
$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker. Matrix Fireworks, out...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
valleynewslive.com
Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing
MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors. We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community. After...
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
valleynewslive.com
Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. We reached...
valleynewslive.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the Red River Valley Fair
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair made another concert announcement; rock and roll powerhouse Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the grandstands on Saturday, July 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. and special presale opportunities will be announced next week. The fair...
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
WAHPETON N.D. (Valley News Live) - Exactly one week after a man was gunned down and killed in his car, official charges have been filed against the man police say pulled the trigger 15 times. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald,...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Comments / 0