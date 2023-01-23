ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

Family remembers mom and daughters killed in Topeka fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The family of a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a house fire earlier this month sat down for an exclusive interview with 27 News. Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 a fire was started in West Topeka. The fire killed Genny Fitzpatrick, and her two daughters: […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man accused of cutting man with knife, hurting cat

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody following a report of an assault Thursday morning. The Riley County Police Department reported via social media that Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Quivera Cir. on several charges. The RCPD received […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Home Show marks 60 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wednesday’s Child - Bradley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is just eight years old. His name is Bradley, and as Lori Hutchinson tells us, he needs a forever family to open their hearts and their home. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is the perfect place for all kids, but...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Boy Scout troop invites community to breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Boy Scout troop wants to serve you breakfast this Saturday. David Myers Jr., a Robinson Middle School student who is a member of Troop 59, visited Eye on NE Kansas with his dad, David Myers Sr., who is a scout leader. They talked about their troop’s upcoming pancake feed.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture. The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000. The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after a 9-hour standoff ended in the early-morning hours following reports of a man threatening victims with a gun. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officials were called to the 1500 block of W. 25th Ct. with reports of a disturbance that involved a gun. Multiple victims had alleged that a man had threatened them with a firearm.
LAWRENCE, KS

