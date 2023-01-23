Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family remembers mom and daughters killed in Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The family of a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a house fire earlier this month sat down for an exclusive interview with 27 News. Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 a fire was started in West Topeka. The fire killed Genny Fitzpatrick, and her two daughters: […]
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
Manhattan man accused of cutting man with knife, hurting cat
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody following a report of an assault Thursday morning. The Riley County Police Department reported via social media that Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Quivera Cir. on several charges. The RCPD received […]
WIBW
Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
WIBW
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
WIBW
Topeka Home Show marks 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Bradley
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is just eight years old. His name is Bradley, and as Lori Hutchinson tells us, he needs a forever family to open their hearts and their home. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is the perfect place for all kids, but...
WIBW
Topeka Boy Scout troop invites community to breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Boy Scout troop wants to serve you breakfast this Saturday. David Myers Jr., a Robinson Middle School student who is a member of Troop 59, visited Eye on NE Kansas with his dad, David Myers Sr., who is a scout leader. They talked about their troop’s upcoming pancake feed.
WIBW
Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture. The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
WIBW
Riley County Police Director meets with the community at Flint Hills Discovery Center
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community had the opportunity to meet with new Riley County police director Brian Peete this evening at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Peete along with a few others gave some brief comments to welcome everyone. People from the community had the opportunity to speak...
WIBW
KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000. The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust...
WIBW
Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
KCTV 5
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after a 9-hour standoff ended in the early-morning hours following reports of a man threatening victims with a gun. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officials were called to the 1500 block of W. 25th Ct. with reports of a disturbance that involved a gun. Multiple victims had alleged that a man had threatened them with a firearm.
Comments / 0