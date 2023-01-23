ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez

George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez. The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.
E! News

Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
OREGON STATE
E! News

Nicky Hilton Welcomes Sister Paris Hilton to "Mommyhood" in Sweet Message

Watch: Nicky Hilton Welcomes Sister Paris to "Mommyhood" After Baby News. Nicky Hilton agrees: Paris Hilton is totally sliving. The model celebrated her sister welcoming her first child with husband Carter Reum by sharing a sweet post on Instagram congratulating her on her new journey. "Welcome to mommyhood @ParisHilton!" she...
E! News

Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
E! News

Lizzo Joins the Bob Haircut Trend With Must-See Transformation

Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says... Lizzo is looking good as hell with her new beauty makeover. The "About Damn Time" singer switched up her signature waist-length tresses for a much shorter 'do—a shaggy bob. And that wasn't the only drastic change she made, as she also debuted wispy bangs and blonde highlights.
E! News

HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes

You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
E! News

Allow The White Lotus' Michael Imperioli to Give You a Tour of His NYC Home

Watch: Which White Lotus Cast Parties Harder? Jennifer Coolidge Says... There's no place like home for Michael Imperioli. The White Lotus star and his wife, Victoria Chlebowski, recently traded in their Santa Barbara, California, family house in favor of a chic, two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, where they lived more than a decade ago, according to Architectural Digest. And according to Michael, who gave the outlet a tour of the couple's new home, the décor all comes down his interior designer and set designer wife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Proof Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are the Power Couple of Paris Fashion Week

The couple that slays together, stays together. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor—who have been dating since 2015—showcased their très chic attire to eye Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 collection. Stepping out hand-in-hand for the Jan. 26 Paris Fashion Week event, the longtime couple both opted for power suits but each look was different and packed its own punch.
E! News

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami. UPDATE: ABC News has confirmed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are exiting the company. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
E! News

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy