Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez
George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez. The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.
MDLLA's Josh Flagg Calls Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd "F--king Nuts" in Explosive Midseason Trailer
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. Relationships, old and new, can be messy. That's certainly the case for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg, as the Bravo series' season 14 midseason trailer—released Jan. 26—teases tension with both the realtor's ex-husband Bobby Boyd and his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62
The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Sister Paris Hilton to "Mommyhood" in Sweet Message
Watch: Nicky Hilton Welcomes Sister Paris to "Mommyhood" After Baby News. Nicky Hilton agrees: Paris Hilton is totally sliving. The model celebrated her sister welcoming her first child with husband Carter Reum by sharing a sweet post on Instagram congratulating her on her new journey. "Welcome to mommyhood @ParisHilton!" she...
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Tammy Gets Angry With Her Therapist During an Important Zoom Session
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Everybody freezes up in a big meeting every once in a while. In an exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, airing Jan. 31, Tammy is going through an admittedly hard time on her weight loss journey.
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Son Charlie Hall’s “Racy” TV Scenes
Don't expect Julia Louis-Dreyfus to curb her enthusiasm for her son's latest role. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Veep star didn't filter her thoughts when discussing what...
Lizzo Joins the Bob Haircut Trend With Must-See Transformation
Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says... Lizzo is looking good as hell with her new beauty makeover. The "About Damn Time" singer switched up her signature waist-length tresses for a much shorter 'do—a shaggy bob. And that wasn't the only drastic change she made, as she also debuted wispy bangs and blonde highlights.
HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes
You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
Allow The White Lotus' Michael Imperioli to Give You a Tour of His NYC Home
Watch: Which White Lotus Cast Parties Harder? Jennifer Coolidge Says... There's no place like home for Michael Imperioli. The White Lotus star and his wife, Victoria Chlebowski, recently traded in their Santa Barbara, California, family house in favor of a chic, two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, where they lived more than a decade ago, according to Architectural Digest. And according to Michael, who gave the outlet a tour of the couple's new home, the décor all comes down his interior designer and set designer wife.
Proof Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are the Power Couple of Paris Fashion Week
The couple that slays together, stays together. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor—who have been dating since 2015—showcased their très chic attire to eye Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 collection. Stepping out hand-in-hand for the Jan. 26 Paris Fashion Week event, the longtime couple both opted for power suits but each look was different and packed its own punch.
Call Me Kat Introduces New Character After Leslie Jordan's Death—& He's a Sitcom Fave
Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. The show must go on, even when it hurts. It's been three months since Leslie Jordan tragically passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident, but his sitcom Call Me Kat is officially ready to hire his replacement.
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Falls During Valentino Fashion Show
The show must go on. At least, that was supermodel Kristen McMenamy's mindset after she handled a fashion mishap like a total pro. During Valentino's spring/summer 2023 show, the industry...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami. UPDATE: ABC News has confirmed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are exiting the company. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Andy Cohen Apologizes for Screaming at RHOM's Larsa Pippen
Conversations got heated during The Real Housewives of Miami's season five reunion taping—and not just between the ladies. Host Andy Cohen took to Instagram during filming on Jan. 26 to formally...
Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Studio After 30 Years of Ownership
Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to a Dance Moms landmark. In a new Instagram video, the Abby Lee Dance Studio founder confirmed her Pittsburgh, Pa., studio has been sold and will be turned into a daycare center. "It is very bittersweet for me," Abby Lee shared Jan. 25. "I...
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Celebrates 20th Late-Night Anniversary
Twenty years later, and Jimmy Kimmel has no signs of stopping. Jimmy Kimmel Live! reached a major late-night milestone during its Jan. 26 episode, celebrating 20 years since its debut episode. And...
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Playful Buzz About Baby Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner's sense is humor is like a breath of fresh air. Shortly after Kylie revealed she and Travis Scott renamed their baby boy Aire, the Kardashians star reacted to a clip online poking fun...
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0