NBCMontana
Montana collects nearly $6.5 million in civil, criminal actions
MISSOULA, Mont. — The District of Montana collected $6,579,202 in criminal and civil actions during Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A total of $5,558,568 was collected in criminal actions and $1,020,634 was collected in civil actions. The U.S. Attorney's Office released the following information:. U.S....
NBCMontana
DeSantis proposes death penalty for child rapists
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., proposed a handful of changes to Florida's criminal justice laws on Thursday, which included allowing the execution of child rapists. Speaking at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, DeSantis also proposed only requiring a supermajority of jurors to recommend a death penalty...
NBCMontana
Montana receives over $6 million grant from U.S. Department of Justice
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to help fund agencies and organizations that support youth and families. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced the grant on Wednesday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice:. U.S. Attorney Jesse...
NBCMontana
American Lung Association releases State of Tobacco Control report
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Lung Association just released its 21st annual State of Tobacco Control report. According to the report, Montana scored high in some areas, receiving an 'A' for smoke-free workplace laws and a 'B' for access to services so people can quit tobacco. However, funding for...
NBCMontana
VA aims to connect homeless veterans with housing as volunteers conduct yearly survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — A nationwide effort is underway to count the homeless population and connect them with the resources they need. Community groups in Montana showed up in Helena and other cities to survey the homeless, pass out gift cards and direct people to services. The goal is to...
NBCMontana
Gianforte delivers second State of the State
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
NBCMontana
TGI...T? New Maryland bill proposes 4-day workweek
WASHINGTON (7News) — Could Thursday be the new Friday? Marylanders could see a shorter workweek under a new bill in the General Assembly. According to the "Four-Day Workweek Act of 2023, or House Bill 181, a pilot program in the Maryland Department of Labor would study the effects of a shortened workweek over the next five years.
NBCMontana
Montana VA celebrates anniversary of David J. Thatcher VA Clinic with open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System invites Montana veterans and their families to celebrate the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic's first anniversary in Missoula on Feb. 3. Veterans and their families can enroll in VA healthcare, learn about healthcare programs such as the Promise to Address...
NBCMontana
Gianforte emphasizes job growth in State of the State address
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Helena Wednesday night, Gov. Greg Gianforte delivered his second State of the State address before a joint session of the Montana Legislature. One of the major talking points was the economy. The governor talked about the state's budget surplus and legislation he supports to put...
NBCMontana
FEMA reports more than 2,500 applicants from Alabama after recent string of tornadoes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported it has had 2,859 applications submitted from the state of Alabama asking for federal relief following the Jan. 12 tornadoes. The agency believes that number is still growing. This is why we are on the ground to make...
NBCMontana
Gianforte to deliver State of the State address
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte is to deliver the State of the State address on Wednesday. His second State of the State will go before a joint session of the Montana Legislature at 7 p.m. in the state House of Representatives' Chamber.
NBCMontana
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
NBCMontana
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
HELENA, Mont. — A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition,...
NBCMontana
Office of Public Instruction seeks community partners for Summer Food Service Program
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Office of Public Instruction is looking for community partners to assist in sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program. The program is funded by the Department of Agriculture and served over 748,000 meals at 273 sites across the state in 2022, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said hunting will close a half an hour after sunset in Hunting District 319, except for limited special license holders, since quotas have been met. For more information or...
NBCMontana
Economists believe 2023 will bring changes in Montana's economy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana held a conference on Friday to discuss the Treasure State's economic outlook. Economists are unsure if people working remotely and moving to the state will be a permanent force for growth or if it's a phenomenon that will work itself out in the coming years.
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake campsites booking fast for summer
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local radio DJ is gaining traction on social media after he expressed frustration about campsite reservations on Flathead Lake. We did our own research to find out what’s going on. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks allows reservations to be booked six months out for...
NBCMontana
Skijoring returns to Flathead Valley, Montana Winter Fair this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Skijoring action is taking over Montana this weekend, with events in the Flathead Valley and Lewistown. The Whitefish event is in a new location this year, on Highway 2, East of the Blue Moon near Columbia Falls. Riders and skiers hit the course at noon both...
NBCMontana
Avalanche warning issued for Rattlesnake, Seeley and Bitterroot mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Central Montana Avalanche Center Forecasters have issued an avalanche warning. "An avalanche warning has been issued for the West Central Montana forecast area. The avalanche hazard is currently high in the Rattlesnake. In the Seeley and Bitterroot zones, the hazard will rise to high throughout the day today with continued snowfall and wind. Human-triggered and natural avalanches over 2 feet deep are very likely at middle and upper elevations. Avoid slopes over 30 and leave wide margins underneath avalanche terrain."
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Impactful snow & blowing snow followed by bitter cold air
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow and slush this afternoon across western Montana valleys. Mountains and passes continue to see moderate to heavy snow at times, so use caution! Due to increased snow levels, valley snow amounts have trended down a few inches- primarily across northwest Montana and in the Seeley Lake region. However, this wintry mix of rain and snow in valley locations will change to all snow as an arctic front moves through late this evening and early Saturday. Heavy snow, blowing snow and overall poor visibility during this time period is expected.
