Midvale, UT

Montana collects nearly $6.5 million in civil, criminal actions

MISSOULA, Mont. — The District of Montana collected $6,579,202 in criminal and civil actions during Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A total of $5,558,568 was collected in criminal actions and $1,020,634 was collected in civil actions. The U.S. Attorney's Office released the following information:. U.S....
MONTANA STATE
DeSantis proposes death penalty for child rapists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., proposed a handful of changes to Florida's criminal justice laws on Thursday, which included allowing the execution of child rapists. Speaking at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, DeSantis also proposed only requiring a supermajority of jurors to recommend a death penalty...
FLORIDA STATE
Montana receives over $6 million grant from U.S. Department of Justice

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to help fund agencies and organizations that support youth and families. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced the grant on Wednesday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice:. U.S. Attorney Jesse...
MONTANA STATE
American Lung Association releases State of Tobacco Control report

MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Lung Association just released its 21st annual State of Tobacco Control report. According to the report, Montana scored high in some areas, receiving an 'A' for smoke-free workplace laws and a 'B' for access to services so people can quit tobacco. However, funding for...
MONTANA STATE
Gianforte delivers second State of the State

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
MONTANA STATE
TGI...T? New Maryland bill proposes 4-day workweek

WASHINGTON (7News) — Could Thursday be the new Friday? Marylanders could see a shorter workweek under a new bill in the General Assembly. According to the "Four-Day Workweek Act of 2023, or House Bill 181, a pilot program in the Maryland Department of Labor would study the effects of a shortened workweek over the next five years.
MARYLAND STATE
Gianforte emphasizes job growth in State of the State address

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Helena Wednesday night, Gov. Greg Gianforte delivered his second State of the State address before a joint session of the Montana Legislature. One of the major talking points was the economy. The governor talked about the state's budget surplus and legislation he supports to put...
MONTANA STATE
Gianforte to deliver State of the State address

MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte is to deliver the State of the State address on Wednesday. His second State of the State will go before a joint session of the Montana Legislature at 7 p.m. in the state House of Representatives' Chamber.
MONTANA STATE
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’

HELENA, Mont. — A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition,...
HELENA, MT
Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said hunting will close a half an hour after sunset in Hunting District 319, except for limited special license holders, since quotas have been met. For more information or...
MONTANA STATE
Economists believe 2023 will bring changes in Montana's economy

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana held a conference on Friday to discuss the Treasure State's economic outlook. Economists are unsure if people working remotely and moving to the state will be a permanent force for growth or if it's a phenomenon that will work itself out in the coming years.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Lake campsites booking fast for summer

MISSOULA, Mont. — A local radio DJ is gaining traction on social media after he expressed frustration about campsite reservations on Flathead Lake. We did our own research to find out what’s going on. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks allows reservations to be booked six months out for...
MONTANA STATE
Avalanche warning issued for Rattlesnake, Seeley and Bitterroot mountains

MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Central Montana Avalanche Center Forecasters have issued an avalanche warning. "An avalanche warning has been issued for the West Central Montana forecast area. The avalanche hazard is currently high in the Rattlesnake. In the Seeley and Bitterroot zones, the hazard will rise to high throughout the day today with continued snowfall and wind. Human-triggered and natural avalanches over 2 feet deep are very likely at middle and upper elevations. Avoid slopes over 30 and leave wide margins underneath avalanche terrain."
MONTANA STATE
Weather Alert Day: Impactful snow & blowing snow followed by bitter cold air

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow and slush this afternoon across western Montana valleys. Mountains and passes continue to see moderate to heavy snow at times, so use caution! Due to increased snow levels, valley snow amounts have trended down a few inches- primarily across northwest Montana and in the Seeley Lake region. However, this wintry mix of rain and snow in valley locations will change to all snow as an arctic front moves through late this evening and early Saturday. Heavy snow, blowing snow and overall poor visibility during this time period is expected.
MONTANA STATE

