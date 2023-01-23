Read full article on original website
Knickerbocker Group Celebrates Milestone Growth
Design-build firm Knickerbocker Group is entering its 45th year with much to celebrate. The firm, which is 100 percent employee-owned, recently celebrated the milestone of hiring its 100th employee. Operating out of locations in Boothbay and Portland, the last two years have brought sustained growth for the firm. New additions...
Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta
Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house. A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.
Paws for Thought
I have a new fella in my life. His name is Waffles, but as with any pet, he has already gained a few nicknames, the most frequently used being “Waffi.”. I adopted him from the Pope Memorial Animal Shelter in Thomaston. He’s 6 months old and he is just the perfect little guy (except when he’s being naughty, but even then, I wouldn’t trade him for the world).
Pot Luck Lunches for Active Older Adults
The holidays bring with them the excitement of family and social gatherings. Just because the holidays have ended doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Beginning in February, eat and socialize with community members during pot luck lunches for active, older adults. Lunches will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at the CLC YMCA, 525 Main St., in Damariscotta, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Newcastle Residents
The Newcastle Select Board will hold a public workshop at 6pm and a Select Board Meeting at 7 pm on January 30 at the Clayton Huntley Jr. Fire Station located at 86 River Rd., Newcastle 04553. The meetings were cancelled due to inclement weather on January 23, 2023.
REMEMBER YOUR TRAINING
We would like to commend Sam Richards for his actions on Jan. 3. As detailed in the front-page article, Richards’ quick thinking and cool head saved his father’s life when the latter choked on a piece of steak. When was the last time you took a CPR course?...
Dorothy Banks Wing
Dorothy Banks Wing passed away on Dec. 14, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by her loved ones. Dottie was born to the late Irving and Cynthia Banks on Feb. 2, 1944 in Jefferson. She was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln Academy where she participated in several clubs and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Cody Robert Chase
Cody Robert Chase, 29, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 20, 2023. He was born in Damariscotta on April 5, 1993, the son of Anissa and Ryan Chase. He originally grew up in Warren then moved to Whitefield with his family. He attended Whitefield Elementary School, Erskine Academy, and Hall Dale High School.
RSU 40 Board Approves Updated Student Gender Policy
The RSU 40 Board of Directors approved a new transgender and gender expansive student policy with a divided vote at its Thursday, Jan. 19 meeting following two hours of deliberation over the policy’s language and intent. With the vote approving a second read, the new policy replaced a previous version.
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 16-22: Jan. 21, Garrett Hoffman, New Hope, Pa., driving to endanger and criminal speed, on Main Street. Summons. Jan. 21, Garrett Hoffman, New Hope, Pa., illegal transportation, on Main Street. Other activity. Jan. 16: Officer William Smith investigated a parking...
LEGAL ADVERTISING
Notice is hereby given that KWS, Inc. (“KWS”) of Waldoboro, ME has formally dissolved as a Maine corporation as of December 31, 2022. Any person with claims against KWS may present them in accordance with the procedure noted herein. If you believe you have a valid and enforceable claim against KWS, please provide prompt written notice to KWS including the following: Name and address of claimant, a written description of the alleged claim, the amount alleged to be due, and the legal basis for assertion of the claim. Please include documents and information (including dates and pertinent facts) necessary to support the claim so that KWS may assess the claim. The written claim must be provided to KWS by certified mail, return receipt requested, or overnight national courier service with evidence of delivery, and must be addressed as follows: KWS Inc. c/o Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, P.C., Goodwin Square, 225 Asylum Street, 20th Floor, Hartford, CT 06103 Attn: Brian C. Courtney, Esq. Claims against KWS will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within three (3) years after the date of publication of this Notice.
Career Opportunities
We’re hiring! See below for details on open positions. Full-time employees are entitled to a benefits package, including health insurance, vision and dental, short-term disability, and 401k contribution. PRINT SHOP POSITIONS. (Full-time) Printing Press Operator. Training for candidate willing to learn. Duties include, bindery, finishing and working on production...
NOTICE – EDGECOMB RESIDENTS
Nomination Papers for candidates for town offi ce to be voted on April 15, 2023 are available from January 26, 2023 to March 6, 2023 at the Town Clerk’s Offi ce, Tuesdays 1-7 PM, Thursdays 1-5 PM. Offices to be voted for are:. One Select Board Member, Assessor of...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17-24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Jan. 14, Nathaniel H. Jones, 39, Westport Island, violating condition of release, on Route 1, Edgecomb. Jan. 17, Tennyson E. Lincoln,...
COVID-19 Tests Continue to Decline at LincolnHealth
COVID-19 tests performed at LincolnHealth declined for the fourth week in a row, while positive tests stayed about the same, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. Martins said it is difficult to say if the decrease in tests is due to at-home COVID-19 testing “since people have been testing at home for quite some time.”
Friday night basketball scores
Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Leavitt in the Hornets nest45-32 on Jan. 27. The Panthers were led by Addison McCormick with 17 points, and Audrey Jackson, Maddi Simmons and Maya Cannon with 6 each. Leavitt was led by Gabby Smith with 13 points. Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost...
