Notice is hereby given that KWS, Inc. (“KWS”) of Waldoboro, ME has formally dissolved as a Maine corporation as of December 31, 2022. Any person with claims against KWS may present them in accordance with the procedure noted herein. If you believe you have a valid and enforceable claim against KWS, please provide prompt written notice to KWS including the following: Name and address of claimant, a written description of the alleged claim, the amount alleged to be due, and the legal basis for assertion of the claim. Please include documents and information (including dates and pertinent facts) necessary to support the claim so that KWS may assess the claim. The written claim must be provided to KWS by certified mail, return receipt requested, or overnight national courier service with evidence of delivery, and must be addressed as follows: KWS Inc. c/o Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, P.C., Goodwin Square, 225 Asylum Street, 20th Floor, Hartford, CT 06103 Attn: Brian C. Courtney, Esq. Claims against KWS will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within three (3) years after the date of publication of this Notice.

WALDOBORO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO