Send An Animal Gram This Valentine’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ‘Kansas City Reindeer’ is offering unique and adorable animal grams for Valentine’s Day. Surprise your loved ones with a visit from one of their farm animals delivered right to their door. This is a perfect way to make this Valentine’s Day extra special and memorable for your significant other. Order by calling 816.462.3024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.