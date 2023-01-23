ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Send An Animal Gram This Valentine’s Day

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEyaS_0kOUJo2I00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ‘Kansas City Reindeer’ is offering unique and adorable animal grams for Valentine’s Day. Surprise your loved ones with a visit from one of their farm animals delivered right to their door. This is a perfect way to make this Valentine’s Day extra special and memorable for your significant other. Order by calling 816.462.3024

