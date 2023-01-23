ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of a person older than 65 on Jan. 21.

Deputies said on Dec. 31, 2022, they responded to Garfield Drive in reference to a fraud complaint.

The victim told deputies she hired Stromas as a contractor to remodel her residence. The victim said a contract was presented to her from Stromas for work to be done on her residence. According to the arrest report, Stromas required the victim to wire him $23,203 into his account before he did any work on her residence. The victim said she did wire the money.

According to the arrest report, Stromas had been working on the victim’s residence since July, leaving her out of her residence over the expected time of the completion of the renovations. The victim told deputies she had not been able to make contact with Stromas for over a month and he had not returned any of her messages or been at the residence.

The victim said she discovered her residence had been “completely trashed” from the “poor work” that was done and was still uncompleted. She said she believed Stromas was taking advantage of her because she was 69-years-old.

Deputies said a records check was done on Stromas and he had an active warrant for falsely identifying himself as a contractor. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $22,500 bond.

