Connecticut State

KGET 17

California one of the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments. Personal finance website WalletHub took...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought

(NEXSTAR) – With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. One long slice of the state along the California coastline is newly out of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall...
MICHIGAN STATE

