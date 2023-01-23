Read full article on original website
California one of the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments. Personal finance website WalletHub took...
State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought
(NEXSTAR) – With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. One long slice of the state along the California coastline is newly out of...
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 rattled people awake in Southern California early Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 2:00 a.m. and was centered offshore 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and west of Los Angeles, at a depth of 14 kilometers.
