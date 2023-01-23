Xbox and Bethesda have an upcoming presentation on January 25 that they're calling the Xbox Developer_Direct. It seems likely that this is the new title and format for games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass going forward.

In an official report, it was revealed that the showcase will feature The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motosport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall — each presented by someone from the studios that created it. The presentation will go live Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12pm PT/3pm ET and can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.

Where to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct on Jan 25?

Players can watch the showcase from both Xbox and Bethesda's streaming channels on YouTube or Twitch:

What games will be shown at the Xbox Developer_Direct?

Xbox and Bethesda have already stated that the presentation will cover three upcoming games and a big update to an existing game. Here's what we know for sure will be covered during the showcase.