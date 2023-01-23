Where to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct
Xbox and Bethesda have an upcoming presentation on January 25 that they're calling the Xbox Developer_Direct. It seems likely that this is the new title and format for games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass going forward.
In an official report, it was revealed that the showcase will feature The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motosport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall — each presented by someone from the studios that created it. The presentation will go live Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12pm PT/3pm ET and can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.
Players can watch the showcase from both Xbox and Bethesda's streaming channels on YouTube or Twitch:
What games will be shown at the Xbox Developer_Direct?
Xbox and Bethesda have already stated that the presentation will cover three upcoming games and a big update to an existing game. Here's what we know for sure will be covered during the showcase.
- The Elder Scrolls Online : Matt Firor who is the Studio Director at Bethesda will talk about the exciting new update coming to this popular MMORPG. This will include the upcoming Tamriel region and a brand-new feature that will come into effect. Viewers will then be treated to watching the official Chapter Reveal Event.
- Forza Motorsport : The Turn 10 Studios team will discuss gameplay and other details for the highly-anticipated next entry in this racing series.
- Minecraft Legends : Mojang Studios follows after that with an exclusive look at this Minecraft spinoff's gameplay. This is an action-strategy game with PvP multiplayer that comes to several platforms this spring including Xbox and PC.
- Redfall : Additionally, the team at Arkane Austin will bring us a look at "several minutes of gameplay" for this upcoming vampire survivor game. We've been told we'll learn more about "combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more". It will be great to get a better idea of what to expect from this FPS.
