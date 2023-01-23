Read full article on original website
GOP-Led Bill In Ohio Seeks To Relax Cannabis OVI Rules, Motorists Can Argue Their Sobriety Levels
Ohioans who get stopped while driving with marijuana in their system could try to prove they weren't impaired under a bill introduced in the state Senate this week, reported News 5 Cleveland. What Happened?. A measure from state Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville) is seeking to amend the Operating a...
Massachusetts Sold $4B In Cannabis Since Sales Began In Nov 2018, Not Bad For A Weed
More than $4 billion worth of cannabis products have been sold in Massachusetts since the first two cannabis retailers opened in November of 2018, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) announced on Friday. The industry has blossomed to 265 cannabis retailers and 14 delivery companies in these past several years. Wonderful...
