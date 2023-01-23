Read full article on original website
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Egyptian is 'suffering' this season
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is "suffering" from being part of an unsettled front three this season, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The Egypt striker has seven goals in 19 Premier League games this season having scored 23 om 2021-22. He has played in three different front lines in his past three...
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: World champion travels to London with ferocious reputation
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles. Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January. Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT. Artur Beterbiev is the only world champion in boxing to have a 100% knockout...
Caf officer banned for 'indecency' denies wrongdoing
A media officer banned by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for five years for "indecent conduct" during an ongoing tournament in Algeria has denied wrongdoing. Beninois journalist Felix Peperipe, who was working for Caf at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the north African nation, was suspended on Monday.
