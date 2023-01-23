It was the Pocahontas Area Indians that charged into the Panther Pit to sweep both Panthers' teams. The PAC Girls won 66-25 and the Boys won by an identical margin of 68-29. To start with the girls, the Indians came into the matchup ranked 11th and really put that on display early on, causing several turnovers (nine after the first quarter). The defense led to easy offense for Pocahontas, as they were on top 21-6 at the end of one. The second quarter was a bit more competitive with St. Mary's handling the full-court pressure better, only allowing 12 points. The halftime score was 33-13.

POCAHONTAS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO