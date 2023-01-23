Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Glennadine Dettmann, 105, of Sac City
Services for Glennadine Dettmann, age 105 of Sac City, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, January 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge...
Florence E. Porath, age 95, of Albert City
Florence E. Porath, age 95, of Albert City, Iowa died January 20, 2023 at the Pleasant View Home in Albert City. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in the Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation...
Norma Jean Seehusen, age 90, of Pocahontas
Norma Jean Seehusen, age 90, of Pocahontas, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas, Iowa. Funeral Service is 10:30 AM, Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. Burial is in St. Columbkille...
Storm Lake Police Department Service Award Winners Announced
The Storm Lake Police Department has announced the recipients of their annual Service Awards. This year's Storm Lake PD Officer of the Year award winner is Thomas Lane. Office assistant Jessica Meyer is the winner of this year's Civilian of the Year. Lietenat Matt Younie and Officer Mitchell McDonald are the recipients of the Life Saving Award for their response to a call of an unconscious person choking. The Top Shooter Award goes to Officer Cody Cameron. The Five-Year Service Stripe Award goes to Officer Tyler Munden. Officer Vu Nguyen gets the police department's Duty Knife Award in recognition of graduating from the Storm Lake Police Department's Field Training Program.
Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery
A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
Highlights From Storm Lake Police/Fire Department Annual Reports
The Storm Lake Police Department received around 90 calls for service per day in 2022, for a total of just under 33-thousand for the year. According to the police department's annual report, there were 2,022 non-traffic adult arrests in the year 2022 in Storm Lake, which is up by close to 100 from 2021. Adult arrests are still down from recent years, as they were higher in every year from 2013 through 2019, by several hundred in a few of those years. The 2020 number was 15-hundred 40.
Emmetsburg Child Death Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Emmetsburg. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Palo Alto County Emergency Center received a 911 call the afternoon of last Thursday, January 19th regarding an unresponsive child at an Emmetsburg residence. Emmetsburg Police and EMT's responded and attempted life-saving measures. The child was initially transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital, and was transported later that afternoon to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. The child passed away on Tuesday of this week.
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
Storm Lake Will be Under a Snow Emergency This Weekend
The City of Storm Lake will be under a Snow Emergency from 10pm tonight (Fri) through 6am Monday. A reminder that during a Snow Emergency, parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake from 10pm to 6am. Parking also isn't allowed on streets in the Central Business District from 2am and 6am. Parking is also forbidden in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D. Vehicles found to be in violation of Storm Lake's snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.
Critical Number of Rural Iowa Nursing Homes Closed Recently
Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding, and more focus on rural health care this year, will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number of nursing home employees between January 2019 and January 2020, the bright red line goes almost straight down. The pandemic was a big reason for that, but Iowa Health Care Association President Brent Willet says there are other economic factors at work, and the staffing shortages have already resulted in double-digit closures...(audio clip below :12 )
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Quarterly Investor Meeting Scheduled Next Month
The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is hosting a Quarterly Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 23rd from noon to 1pm at the Iowa Lakes Community College campus in Estherville. According to a news release, the event is a partnership between the Corridor and Northwest Iowa STEM. A presentation will be...
Another Bird Flu Case in BV County
Another case of bird flu in Buena Vista County was confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the USDA, the latest bird flu outbreak in BV County is in a commercial turkey flock. This is the 3rd commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista...
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
Pocahontas Teams Deliver Stifling Defense Against Storm Lake St. Mary's
It was the Pocahontas Area Indians that charged into the Panther Pit to sweep both Panthers' teams. The PAC Girls won 66-25 and the Boys won by an identical margin of 68-29. To start with the girls, the Indians came into the matchup ranked 11th and really put that on display early on, causing several turnovers (nine after the first quarter). The defense led to easy offense for Pocahontas, as they were on top 21-6 at the end of one. The second quarter was a bit more competitive with St. Mary's handling the full-court pressure better, only allowing 12 points. The halftime score was 33-13.
Sac County Sheriff's Office Reports Two Arrests in Connection to Drug Investigation
Two arrests have been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple area agencies. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl of rural Wall Lake was taken into custody on Thursday in the town of Boyer by Crawford County Sheriff's officials. 41-year-old Justin Siegner was taken into custody by Sac County deputies in Odebolt. Kuhl and Siegner are both charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, and Possession of Over Five Grams of Methamphetamine, both class B felonies. They've both also been charged with Possession of Marijuana.
Las Vegas Man to Serve Time in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Distrubuting Meth by Mail to Cherokee
A Law Vegas man will serve between ten years and life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to send methamphetamine through the mail to Cherokee. 58-year-old James Conlon pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Sioux City Federal Court to one count of Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine. At the plea hearing, Conlan admitted that from January to December of 2021, he and others were involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than one kilogram of meth. Conlan further admitted that he shipped meth from Las Vegas via U.S. Mail to an address in Cherokee.
Clay County Traffic Stop Results in Charges Against Two Individuals
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop last week in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the traffic stop was initiated early in the afternoon last Wednesday, January 18th in the 43-hundred mile of Highway 71. A deputy pulled in behind the vehicle, and witnessed the female driver switch places with the male passenger.
Sioux Central Teams Keep Rolling Friday Night
The Sioux Central basketball double-header sweep over East Sac County in Sioux Rapids began with a 71-42 final in the girls game. East Sac jumped out to a 7-0 lead. The Rebels fought back to tie the game at 12-12. East Sac took what was their last lead at 14-12. #14 in 2A Sioux Central went ahead for good with five straight points, and led 17-16 after the 1st quarter. Sioux Central gained their biggest lead of the 1st half with a 19-1 run to open the 2nd quarter, on their way to a 38-24 advantage at the half.
