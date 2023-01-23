ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul proposes tax increase for cigarettes

In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul proposed plans to increase taxes on cigarettes and ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Under the proposal, taxes on cigarettes would increase one dollar; from $4.35 to $5.35, making New York cigarette taxes one of the highest in the nation.
Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young alligator found abandoned inside a plastic storage bin in a New Jersey parking lot has found a new home in Florida. The alligator was found late at night in Neptune Township, New Jersey on Jan. 15, when a teenager reported seeing a storage bin in the middle of a parking lot. Police later discovered the boy staged the abandonment alongside the owner of the alligator.
