South Carolina School for Deaf and Blind to host Chili Bowl Cookoff
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind is hosting a Chili Bowl Cook-Off to benefit the foundation.
The chili bowl cook-off will take place on Saturday at the Country Club of Spartanburg from 7 to 10 p.m. The country club is located at 2500 Country Club Road in Spartanburg.
The chili bowl cook-off will include a chili-tasting, appetizers, an open bar, and valet parking.
Tickets are available for $65 in advance. Tickets at the door will be $75. You can purchase tickets online at www.scsdbfoundation.org or by calling (864)-577-7583.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0