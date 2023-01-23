Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
If the condiments are not available I don’t need to order from the restaurants. No soy or duck sauce with Chinese delivery and I don’t need the food.
Reply(4)
25
Janet Rovak
4d ago
This is no longer New York, they change the name to New California, where they law you to death, with stupid laws & you can’t afford to live, I have another year & haft to live in this state & then my family & I are leaving can’t wait to get out, Democrats are destroying this state
Reply(5)
24
Kelly Greenaway
4d ago
so either use your fingers, stock up now or picket. how do these places expect you to buy their food without providing the necessary for you to enjoy it?
Reply(6)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
NY1
Times Square is cracking down on weed smoking after complaints
Tourists are taken aback by the smell in Times Square. After the legalization of recreational marijuana, the smell of weed in public places is rampant. Some complaints sparked a new campaign from the Times Square Alliance to put up signs that read “Let’s be Blunt: No Smoking in the Plazas.”
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
The Lucky Strike bowling alley is selling everything in an auction
Everywhere around the world, it seems like the general consensus is to avoid talking about the fever dream that was the year 2020. Filled with Addison Rae, Dalgona coffee, and masks everywhere, it’s a year that is hard to forget (no matter how hard we try). One of the...
Wait until you see inside this $80M mansion for sale in Manhattan
An architectural masterpiece full of opulent details within its 20,000 square feet just went on the market on the Upper East Side—for $80,000,000. Yes, you read that right: $80 million. A listing for The Benjamin N. Duke House, located at 1009 Fifth Avenue across from the Metropolitan Museum of...
What's inside your licensed pot? 7 On Your Side gets a behind-the-scenes look
State officials say there's a big difference between what's being sold at licensed marijuana dispensaries versus unlicensed ones.
newsnationnow.com
Adams: NYC’s ‘right-to-shelter’ doesn’t apply to migrants
(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that while the city has done a good job showing what cities can do for asylum seekers, NYC officials can’t continue to shoulder the course alone. Adams made the remarks in his annual “State of the City” address Thursday,...
Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
WNBF News Radio 1290
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
Adams dishes on gas stoves as Hochul proposes to ban them in new construction
Mayor Eric Adams says he prefers to use gas stoves even though the governor is considering banning them on future construction projects. A national discussion over the efficacy of gas stoves landed in the mayor’s lap on Monday when he was asked about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support of a statewide ban on the sale of fossil fuel-based heating equipment. [ more › ]
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyotes are on the prowl across the state of New York — not only for food — but for love. The coyote breeding season runs from late January to March in New York. As they search for a mate, they are more active, making coyote sightings more prevalent.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 107