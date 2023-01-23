ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on Highway 33

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7 a.m. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars, traveling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St....
TETON COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting in Pocatello

Around 12:45 Friday afternoon, Pocatello Police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Center Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a weapon. Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15

INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
INKOM, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Person dead following officer-involved shooting in Pocatello

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Center Street, between North Grant and North Johnson avenues, is closed to all traffic. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from Idaho Fall police. The Idaho Fall Police Department Crime Scene trailer arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads

TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting

ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life

IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent. Crews responded and evacuated...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp

IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local man get 4 to 8 years in prison for drive-by shooting

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm at an occupied home has been sentenced to prison. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, pleaded guilty to the felony charge after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of attempted intimidation of a witness were dismissed.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers

BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies

POCATELLO — A man who shot another man during an altercation last month faces multiple felony charges. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Dec. 2. Pocatello police received...
POCATELLO, ID

