eastidahonews.com
Man killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on Highway 33
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7 a.m. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars, traveling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting in Pocatello
Around 12:45 Friday afternoon, Pocatello Police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Center Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a weapon. Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not...
eastidahonews.com
Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15
INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Person dead following officer-involved shooting in Pocatello
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Center Street, between North Grant and North Johnson avenues, is closed to all traffic. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from Idaho Fall police. The Idaho Fall Police Department Crime Scene trailer arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
eastidahonews.com
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault, public warned not to approach
The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an aggravated assault suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley...
eastidahonews.com
Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life
IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
eastidahonews.com
Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent. Crews responded and evacuated...
Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Parents of young driver speak out against dangerous train crossing
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The parents of a young driver involved in last week's train accident are petitioning the city to make the railroad crossing safer. High school student and wrestler Lyndon Herwig was driving to practice with his coach when tragedy struck. Lyndon says he couldn't see the train coming until it was
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
eastidahonews.com
Local man get 4 to 8 years in prison for drive-by shooting
POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm at an occupied home has been sentenced to prison. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, pleaded guilty to the felony charge after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of attempted intimidation of a witness were dismissed.
eastidahonews.com
Inmate on house-arrest tased and taken into custody following pursuit through neighborhoods
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Late Sunday evening, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies notified area law enforcement that 24-year-old Cameron Eugene Wiley had cut his ankle monitor off and was unable to be reached. Wiley had been on court-ordered house...
Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies
POCATELLO — A man who shot another man during an altercation last month faces multiple felony charges. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Dec. 2. Pocatello police received...
