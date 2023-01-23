Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence
The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning. On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 […] The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Seaford home damaged by gunfire, investigation underway
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after an occupied home was damaged by gunfire early Friday morning. At around 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Troopers met with a 19-year-old woman who reported that her home had been hit by gunfire. There were also two 21-year-old men inside the home at the time.
WMDT.com
Salisbury fatal crash under investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Wednesday morning in Salisbury. At around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Salisbury Parkway and Tilghman Road for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived at the scene to find the Salisbury Fire Department tending to multiple victims.
WBOC
Seaford Home Hit by Gunfire, DSP Investigating
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of someone firing shots into an occupied home in Seaford early Friday morning. Troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
Teens charged with threatening mass violence at Wicomico County school
Wicomico County has charged a 16-year-old student with threatening mass violence, after four threatening notes were found in county schools over the past week.
WBOC
High School Student Accused of Leaving Threatening Note at James M. Bennet High School
SALISBURY, Md.- A James M. Bennett High School student is facing serious charges after a threatening note was found in the school. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that the note was found on Wednesday. Investigators would later identify a 16-year-old teen as a suspect. Due to her age, a...
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection to multiple thefts
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after being linked to multiple recent thefts. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department both took reports of thefts from motor vehicles between January 14th and 17th. One of the incidents took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road where cash and a credit card were stolen. A second incident took place in the 800 block of N. Division Street, where the suspect reportedly broke the rear window and stole credit cards from the vehicle.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury honors December Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is honoring their December Employee of the Month, Assistant Clerk Julie English. Julie was nominated for this award by her co-workers for her exemplary teamwork and problem solving skills. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
WBOC
Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy
EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
