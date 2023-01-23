Read full article on original website
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Springfield residents voice concerns with litter-related issues to Advisory Litter Committee
SPRINGFIELD — Several residents asked city officials and the Advisory Litter Committee to develop a permanent solution to litter affecting the city and the Forest Park neighborhood during the committee’s first virtual roundtable held through Zoom Thursday. The first resident to speak, Jane Hetzel, voiced concerns no further...
Crews working to restore power in section of Holyoke
A whole block in Holyoke lost power Thursday morning.
Multiple Greenhouses On Fire At Hartman's Herb Farm In Barre: DEVELOPING
Barre firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at Hartman's Herb Farm Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, reports said. Radio traffic reported three greenhouses were ablaze at the popular wedding destination and bed and breakfast location just after 2 p.m. Multiple crews were on the scene. Check back for updates on this...
Fire put out on Dunn Street in Chicopee
Crews worked to put out a fire on Dunn Street in Chicopee Friday morning.
nerej.com
Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million
Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
Westfield committee probes whether to mandate sewer hookups where possible
WESTFIELD — At the Natural Resources Committee meeting on Jan. 26, Chair Kristen Mello and member Dan Allie continued a discussion on the local regulations regarding sewer availability and septic systems, and the potential for the City Council to create an ordinance requiring homeowners to connect to city sewers when available.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Water pipe burst in Wilbraham Middle School causes evacuation, delays
A water pipe burst at the Wilbraham Middle School caused students and staff to evacuate Thursday.
Acoustic Java sells Main Street Worcester location, Salvadoran bakery to open in its place
A popular coffee spot near Clark University is changing hands — as well menus and names. Acoustic Java announced Friday that the Worcester-based coffee roaster is selling its original shop located at 932 Main St. to Zaida Melendez. Acoustic Java owner Dave Fullerton opened the business next to Annie’s...
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke. There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $531,000
Pamela Kennedy and Kevin Bruyneel acquired the property at 35 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Richard P Bangham and Deborah K Bangham on Jan. 3, 2023, for $531,000 which works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
thereminder.com
Council hears foes of Whitney Ave. rezoning, sets vote date
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors who spoke at a public hearing on rezoning a parcel on Whitney Avenue were unanimously against the proposal, but the Planning Board has given it a positive recommendation and the Town Council plans to vote on Feb. 6. More than 50 audience members packed the...
Testing finds PFAS chemicals in Southwick wells, but not at heightened levels
SOUTHWICK — After nearly two years of testing Southwick’s well water for polyfluoroalkyl substances, both of the town’s public water supply wells have been found to contain trace amounts of the “forever chemicals,” well within state safety limits. Southwick’s Local Emergency Planning Committee had a...
Springfield Street in Wilbraham reopened after serious crash
A portion of Springfield Street in Wilbraham was closed after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night.
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage
A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner, Police Dept. agree on new overnight patrol schedule
A special city council meeting was held this evening. Nearly a week after the Greenfield Police Department proposed cuts to patrols in order to accommodate budget cuts.
Alliance continues to partner Westfield students with business visits, internships
WESTFIELD — Educators and businesspeople gathered virtually on Wednesday for a Westfield Education to Business Alliance meeting. The alliance, also known as WE2BA, focuses on creative ways schools and businesses can interact to the benefit of both, with many events underway and planned, and many opportunities for businesses and organizations to get involved.
