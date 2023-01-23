ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million

Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke. There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.
HOLYOKE, MA
Council hears foes of Whitney Ave. rezoning, sets vote date

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors who spoke at a public hearing on rezoning a parcel on Whitney Avenue were unanimously against the proposal, but the Planning Board has given it a positive recommendation and the Town Council plans to vote on Feb. 6. More than 50 audience members packed the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage

A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
GREENFIELD, MA
