Holland, MI

Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil

By Karie Herringa
 4 days ago
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.

The incident happened Monday during lunch recess inside the gym.

The school says a student was running with a pencil in his hand and ran into mats hanging on the wall, accidentally impaling himself in the chest.

Officer Heintzleman, the school resource officer, witnesses the accident while supervising recess.

Officer Heintzleman was able to render aid immediately, call 911 and escort the student to the school’s nurse.

The student was then transported to Holland Hospital.

The schools says the student is expected to make a full recovery.

“We want to thank our middle school students for their flexibility and patience so that one of their classmates was able to receive treatment. We also are thankful for Holland Hospital and the Holland Police Department for their partnerships which help keep our students safe,” said Jason Craner, Holland Public Schools marking and communications director.

