Why the Tennessee Vols might have Nick Saban nervous this weekend

The Tennessee Vols might have Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban a little nervous this weekend. On Tuesday, we noted that Alabama 2024 five-star wide receiver commit Perry Thompson is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the program’s junior day. I wrote that it was unlikely...
Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU

As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl

Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
Shocking amount egg prices have increased in Alabama (at least we’re not Hawaii)

Anyone who has been to the grocery store can tell you – egg prices are outrageous. Avian flu that wiped out millions of chickens on poultry farms – coupled with across-the-board inflation on groceries – has led to egg shortages and soaring prices. December data shows egg prices doubling in some states with the biggest increase in Iowa, where, according to Business Insider, the price of a dozen eggs grew by a whopping 153% over last year to reach $4.44.
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
