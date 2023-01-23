Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Related
cofc.edu
College of Charleston Photos of the Week
CofC Day, the College of Charleston’s annual day of giving, marked the the 253rd anniversary of the university’s founding and was filled with fun, friends and lots of Cougar pride!. The College of Charleston community celebrated CofC Day on Jan. 26, 2023, with a “Big Birthday Bash” in...
cofc.edu
CofC Welcomes New Staff
The College of Charleston family continues to grow with the addition of these new staff members! Whether they’re returning to the College after some time away or working remotely, they are excited to apply their expertise and share their interests – and we’re excited to have them!
cofc.edu
4th Annual CofC Day is Here!
Welcome to CofC Day, the College of Charleston’s 4th annual day of giving, which began at midnight and will continue to 11:59 p.m. tonight (Jan. 26, 2023). . “In planning CofC Day 2023, we worked with the president, the provost, our deans and our athletics director to identify the top priorities that will propel the College forward – where gifts can make a profound difference in the student experience, faculty enrichment and our rankings and reputation,” explains Cathy Hill Mahon ’80, interim executive vice president of institutional advancement and interim executive director of the College of Charleston Foundation. “The 14 areas highlighted on the CofC Day home page are a result of careful consideration because our donors need to know where their gifts can make the most impact at the College.”
cofc.edu
CofC Community Goes the Distance with Cooper River Bridge Run
As one of the organizations integral to the founding of the Cooper River Bridge Run in 1978, the College of Charleston has always been at the head of the pack of the region’s seminal 10K race. With the bridge run returning to a pre-pandemic scale for 2023, the College,...
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
live5news.com
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men, one of which was a prominent Lowcountry baseball coach, found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With warmer weather just around the corner, a Lowcountry woman is warning people to remain cautious before accepting any offers for yard work. Mount Pleasant resident Sheryl Frost says she was at home when a group of men in an unmarked car showed up to offer yard work.
abcnews4.com
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones
William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
Man wins $500K off winning Powerball ticket purchased in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man went home with much more than a cart full of groceries during a trip to the grocery store. A lucky lottery player, who did not want to be identified, purchased a Powerball ticket and Quick Pick while shopping at the Publix off Old Trolley Road in Summerville. He […]
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
Comments / 0