Charleston, SC

cofc.edu

College of Charleston Photos of the Week

CofC Day, the College of Charleston’s annual day of giving, marked the the 253rd anniversary of the university’s founding and was filled with fun, friends and lots of Cougar pride!. The College of Charleston community celebrated CofC Day on Jan. 26, 2023, with a “Big Birthday Bash” in...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

CofC Welcomes New Staff

The College of Charleston family continues to grow with the addition of these new staff members! Whether they’re returning to the College after some time away or working remotely, they are excited to apply their expertise and share their interests – and we’re excited to have them!
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

4th Annual CofC Day is Here!

Welcome to CofC Day, the College of Charleston’s 4th annual day of giving, which began at midnight and will continue to 11:59 p.m. tonight (Jan. 26, 2023).  . “In planning CofC Day 2023, we worked with the president, the provost, our deans and our athletics director to identify the top priorities that will propel the College forward – where gifts can make a profound difference in the student experience, faculty enrichment and our rankings and reputation,” explains Cathy Hill Mahon ’80, interim executive vice president of institutional advancement and interim executive director of the College of Charleston Foundation. “The 14 areas highlighted on the CofC Day home page are a result of careful consideration because our donors need to know where their gifts can make the most impact at the College.” 
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

CofC Community Goes the Distance with Cooper River Bridge Run

As one of the organizations integral to the founding of the Cooper River Bridge Run in 1978, the College of Charleston has always been at the head of the pack of the region’s seminal 10K race. With the bridge run returning to a pre-pandemic scale for 2023, the College,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones

William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC

