Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Did You Know Bangor’s Best Sledding Spot Used to Be A Dump?
Let's get the weird detail out of the way... When I was a kid, there were a few spots around Bangor that were legendary for sledding. you could slide in front of the Bangor Theological Seminary, which was a nice gradual, dependable spot. There was also Davenport Park, on the corner of 1st Street and Cedar. In my family, we called it Rocky Dundee, because all the little bumps in the hill made you fly in every direction. Why we called it that, I'm not totally sure.
Check Out Bangor’s Glory Days With All These Cool Vintage Postcards
I'm a sucker for cool old things. When I was a teenager, I lived in my grandparent's house on 4th Street in Bangor. It was a big old house with a damp, granite walled basement, and a musty old attic, with two floors of living in between. And honestly, it was the basement and the attic that I was generally most interested in hanging out in.
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor Announce Date for Their Annual Literacy Tea
It's nice to have the Literacy Tea back in person... When 2020 rolled around, Literacy Volunteers of Bangor was deep into the planning of their annual Literacy Tea event. And with just a couple days to spare, it had to be put off due to the pandemic. And naturally, it was silent for a couple of years after as well, while cases of Covid were spiking all over the place.
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
VIDEO: Watch Two Kitties Hug Each Other at Bangor Humane Society
Sometimes you just need a couple of kitties hugging. WABI TV5 in Bangor posted this quick video of a couple of kitties hugging. I think my favorite part is what the cameraman says. Oh my God right? That is the sweetest shot I've ever gotten. Yes, cameraman...it is. The hundreds...
Progress In The Construction of Shammy’s Car Washes [PHOTOS]
In February of last year, it was announced that Shammy’s was coming to Maine. They announced plans that included 2 new car washes in the Bangor Brewer area. And in October construction began at the Bangor location on Stillwater Avenue near Bangor Mall. And now, the race is on.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Bar Harbor is Welcoming New Year Round Mouth-Watering Pizzeria Sports Bar
According to Mount Desert Islander, Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien who were managing two separate eateries have come together to form one ultimate Pizzeria sports bar called Pizzeria 131. It is located on 131 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor and offers wings, pizza, burgers and more. They have everything you...
Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
Snow Has Caused The Collapse Of A Structure At The U Of Maine
According to a report on the WGME website, Mahaney Dome at UMO has collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice from today's storm. No one was injured in the collapse. The article seems to indicate that this happens every year. According to the Go Black Bears website, the...
Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters
Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
Oh Deer! Southwest Harbor Fire and Police Attempt to Rescue Deer Fallen Through Ice [PHOTOS]
The Southwest Harbor Police and Fire Departments were called to the Norwood Cove area for a deer stuck in the ice on Sunday, January 22. After getting back onto the ice, the deer was slipping and sliding. It must have been so scary falling down,. It sure looks cold! I...
Alton Crash Victim Was Found When She Failed to Pick Up Her Child
Officials have released the identity of a woman killed in an Alton crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crashed vehicle was discovered at approximately 8:50 Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. What Happened?. Officials were notified when Bloomer, who had dropped her child...
A Pedestrian has Died After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Newburgh
A pedestrian on Route 69 in Newburgh has died after being hit by a vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police were called to Route 69 at approximately 12:15 Friday afternoon for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle. Officials now say the victim is deceased.
Anson Man Leads Police Chase, Arrested with 1+ Pounds of Fentanyl
An Anson man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in the seizure of over a pound of fentanyl. Cody Mosher, 28, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, eluding a police officer, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Where Was the...
Bad Weather Conditions Delay Removal of Tractor-Trailer Crash Until Friday
A tractor-trailer that crashed on I-95 in Etna on Thursday will not be removed from the side of the road until Friday due to the weather conditions in the area, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. Four Hour Process to Remove Tractor Trailer. Moss...
