Alva woman arrested for drunkenly crashing car into sheriff’s SUV

Lee County Sheriff's Office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alva woman was arrested after drunkenly crashing into a Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) vehicle.

Sierra Sanders, 27, was driving along Palm Beach Blvd. when the crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:20 PM. According to LCSO, Sanders allegedly rammed into a deputy patrol car and was arrested for DUI.

Sanders and the deputy were taken to an area hospital. LCSO said both of them were ok.

She is also facing charges for 2 counts of DUI damage to property or person of another, resisting officer (obstruct without violence), DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, violating driver’s license restrictions.