Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Sioux City man who lit hotel room on fire
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman then set fire to her hotel room.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
kscj.com
BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT
A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
stormlakeradio.com
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman arrested after hitting man
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
Carrie Jones appears in court on charges related to Laurel homicide
Forty-three-year-old Carrie Jones appeared in Cedar County to set a date for her preliminary hearing. That hearing will be on February 15.
Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit
Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
WOWT
Saunders County crash kills one, injures four
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
Omaha man sentenced to over 13 years for armed bank robberies
An Omaha man was sentenced on Tuesday for his part in a series of armed bank robberies in Nebraska over a three-year period.
kicdam.com
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
who13.com
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
Iowa House Votes To Give Mental Health Workers More Freedom Over Their Practice
(Des Moines) The Iowa House sends a bill to the Senate, giving mental health workers more freedom over their practice. The bill will help the state battle the mental health crisis by banning companies from limiting where and when mental health professionals can work and stopping workers from reaching out to people they previously treated.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KETV.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest. Family members say...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Law Enforcement Investigating Saturday Suicide During Vermillion Police Arrest
State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating a suicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 21 as Vermillion police officers were responding to a three-vehicle traffic accident in the city at the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Dakota Street. According to a press release from Vermillion Police Chief Crystal...
