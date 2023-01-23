ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Comments / 3

Related
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison

A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
STORM LAKE, IA
KCAU 9 News

84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
MERRILL, IA
kscj.com

BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT

A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Hudson woman arrested after hitting man

HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
HUDSON, SD
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit

Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Saunders County crash kills one, injures four

For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire

Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
WOWT

Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
kicdam.com

Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
Vermillion Plain Talk

Law Enforcement Investigating Saturday Suicide During Vermillion Police Arrest

State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating a suicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 21 as Vermillion police officers were responding to a three-vehicle traffic accident in the city at the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Dakota Street. According to a press release from Vermillion Police Chief Crystal...
VERMILLION, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy