Spring Hill, FL

Brooksville fire victim, not positively identified

Deputies, detectives, and forensic technicians from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), as well as investigators from the Florida Fire Marshal’s office, continue to investigate the cause of a suspicious fire that claimed the life of a person in Brooksville and several animals. In the early morning hours...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Ulmerton Road in Largo

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
LARGO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala car wash employee arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 from customer’s vehicle

A 41-year-old employee at a local car wash was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 from a customer’s vehicle. On Wednesday, January 18, several OPD officers responded to the Soapy’s Car Wash located at 1621 SW 19th Avenue in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female victim who advised that $1,300 in cash was missing from an envelope that had been left inside her vehicle while it was being detailed.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest

Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 24 to 25

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 24. Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart

A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer

A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest

Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest. On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard.
fox13news.com

'She's so vulnerable': Exotic toucan stolen from animal sanctuary in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit animal sanctuary in Tampa is offering a reward after someone broke into the farm and stole an exotic toucan, the organization's founder said Friday. Armando Gort, who founded Horsepower for Kids Animal Sanctuary on Racetrack Road almost 30 years ago, said someone first tried to cut the padlock on the toucan's cage before busting open the latches and taking the bird.
TAMPA, FL

