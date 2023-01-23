Read full article on original website
Plant City Man Killed Attempting To Cross N. Alexander Street
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Plant City man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday around 7:08 pm. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian with injury. Upon police
hernandosun.com
Brooksville fire victim, not positively identified
Deputies, detectives, and forensic technicians from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), as well as investigators from the Florida Fire Marshal’s office, continue to investigate the cause of a suspicious fire that claimed the life of a person in Brooksville and several animals. In the early morning hours...
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
iontb.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Ulmerton Road in Largo
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
ocala-news.com
Ocala car wash employee arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 from customer’s vehicle
A 41-year-old employee at a local car wash was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 from a customer’s vehicle. On Wednesday, January 18, several OPD officers responded to the Soapy’s Car Wash located at 1621 SW 19th Avenue in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female victim who advised that $1,300 in cash was missing from an envelope that had been left inside her vehicle while it was being detailed.
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
villages-news.com
Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest
Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 24 to 25
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 24. Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Crash causes delays to morning traffic on I-75 North in Hillsborough County
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — An early morning crash on Interstate 75 caused delays for commuters Thursday morning in Hillsborough County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Big Bend Road in Sun City Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At the height of...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
hernandosun.com
HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer
A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
WCJB
Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation into a gun that was found in the bathroom of a high school. On Friday, Tyson Disalvo, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession...
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
suncoastnews.com
Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest
Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest. On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard.
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
fox13news.com
'She's so vulnerable': Exotic toucan stolen from animal sanctuary in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit animal sanctuary in Tampa is offering a reward after someone broke into the farm and stole an exotic toucan, the organization's founder said Friday. Armando Gort, who founded Horsepower for Kids Animal Sanctuary on Racetrack Road almost 30 years ago, said someone first tried to cut the padlock on the toucan's cage before busting open the latches and taking the bird.
