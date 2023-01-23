Read full article on original website
This Legendary NASCAR Analyst Thinks That Hailie Deegan "Has Got To Step It Up"
With decades of experience as a crew chief followed by decades of experience as a broadcaster and analyst, Larry McReynolds knows a thing or two about NASCAR. So, when Hailie Deegan announced her big move to ThorSport Racing back in December, the 64-year-old Fox NASCAR was cautiously optimistic. On the...
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
Dale Earnhardt's 1998 Daytona 500 Win Came After 20 Years of Bad Luck
The Daytona 500. The Great American Race. The Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing. There are many names for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. And, as you probably know, there are even more incredible historical moments associated with iconic even. While we could go on and on about special Daytona 500 moments from over the years, Dale Earnhardt's first Daytona 500 win -- and only Daytona 500 win -- is on another level of special. If you were a NASCAR fan in the late '90s, you probably remember that day like it was yesterday.
In the Company of Legends: Noah Gragson Is Gearing Up for the "Biggest Step in My Driving Career"
On November 4, 2022, Jimmie Johnson purchased an ownership stake in Petty GMS, which was previously owned by NASCAR legend Richard Petty and entrepreneur Maury Gallagher. A couple months later, the NASCAR Cup Series team was rebranded as Legacy Motor Club. The name checks out: Johnson and Petty have 14 championships between the two of them. When it comes just service-level optics, the pairing has dominance written all over it. Rookie Cup driver Noah Gragson is well aware of how fortunate he is to be teaming up with two of NASCAR's greats, and the 24-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native will be looking to take full advantage of the special opportunity.
NASCAR's Chicago Street Race Is About to Be the Ultimate July 4th Concert
When NASCAR announced last July that it would be adding the Chicago Street Race to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, everyone pretty much already assumed it was going to be a massive spectacle. A full-on stock car race at the Chicago Street Course on Fourth of July weekend? That was bound to attract some eyeballs and generate some massive excitement. Now, it's looking like that when NASCAR heads to the Windy City in July, it won't just be for a weekend of racing. They're treating fans to a mini musical festival, as well.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
