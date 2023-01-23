The Daytona 500. The Great American Race. The Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing. There are many names for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. And, as you probably know, there are even more incredible historical moments associated with iconic even. While we could go on and on about special Daytona 500 moments from over the years, Dale Earnhardt's first Daytona 500 win -- and only Daytona 500 win -- is on another level of special. If you were a NASCAR fan in the late '90s, you probably remember that day like it was yesterday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO