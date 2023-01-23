ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FBI searches for 2 suspects in robbery at Bank Midwest off Ward Parkway in KCMO

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
FBI agents in Kansas City are searching for two suspects of a bank robbery Monday at Bank Midwest in Kansas City, Missouri.

The robbery took place shortly after 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Bank Midwest location at 7904 Ward Parkway.

One suspect demanded money while holding a firearm, according to the FBI. The two suspects then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI says the suspects escaped in a white four-door Kia passenger car.

There were no physical injuries in the robbery.

One suspect is described as a 6-foot tall Black man with a slender build. He was wearing a ski mask and brown onesie.

The other suspect is a 5 foot, 8 inch tall Black man with a medium build wearing a black jacket, black pants and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

