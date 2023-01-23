WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County girls basketball was only dominant for one quarter against Pendleton County, but that was all the Bulldogs needed. Doddridge, ranked No. 4 in Class A, opened up an 11-point lead by the end of Friday’s first quarter and looked as if it could cruise to victory against the visiting Wildcats. The final three quarters were a different story as Pendleton got its offense going and Doddridge struggled mightily at the free-throw line, but the Bulldogs held firm for a 55-44 win — on their coach’s birthday, no less.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO