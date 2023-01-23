Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Third shoplifting theft leads to felony charge for Grafton, West Virginia woman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton woman has been charged with felony third-offense shoplifting and could face a prison term of 1-10 years, a fine and restitution if convicted. Jamie Lynn Haller, 42, was charged by Grafton City Patrolman Zachary Dillon for third-offense shoplifting after an incident Sunday.
WVNews
Preston's size, defense overwhelms Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty opened in a man-to-man defense and later switched to a 1-3-1 trap. But neither scheme was able to limit the production of Preston’s Kendra Nazelrod and Emma Wilson.
WVNews
George Earnest 'Earnie' Murphy, II
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy.
WVNews
CEOS names 2023 Upshur County Belles
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Community Education Outreach Services has unveiled the 2023 Upshur County Belles. Sharon Stackpole is 2023 Upshur County Belle; Caroline Davis is 2023 Upshur County Junior Belle; and Teresa Smith is 2023 Upshur County Strawberry Belle.
WVNews
Upshur County Commission hears Strawberry Festival update
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners approved the review of the overtime/compensatory time policy within the Upshur County Employee Handbook of Personnel Guidelines as discussed by the Policy board on Jan. 19.
WVNews
Margaret Ann 'Maggie' Anderson-Smith
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith, 70, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1952, a daughter of Evelyn (Fortney) Anderson, who survives in Bridgeport, and the...
WVNews
Charles Barkley part of full house for Bob Huggins Fish Fry fundraiser in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The goal of the Bob Huggins Fish Fry, now in its 11th year, is simple: Help beat cancer. “We’re trying to eradicate this terrible disease. We want to build a cancer center. … No, that’s not right — we’re going to build a cancer center,” Huggins said during his remarks at Friday’s event, held at Mylan Park.
WVNews
19 Preston residents graduate from WVU
MORGANTOWN — Nineteen Preston County residents graduated in Fall 2022 from West Virginia University. They were:. Brooklyn Bolyard, Agricultural and Extension Education; Brenda Bonnett, of Arthurdale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Megan Bryant, Bruceton Mills, Nurse Anesthesia; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood, Biochemistry, Spanish; Larissa DeWitt, Bruceton Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Knotts, Kingwood, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Lenhart, Albright, Human Performance and Health; Emma Livengood, Albright, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising.
WVNews
Students at Johnson Elementary dissect owl pellets to learn about adaptations, diets of owls
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourth-graders at Johnson Elementary School in Bridgeport took an in-depth look at the life of owls this week with a hands-on approach to examining their eating habits. Using owl pellets to do so, students dissected the regurgitated balls of indigestible materials and used their...
WVNews
With six months to go, much work remains to host world band competition in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Organizers continue to prepare for the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) annual world championship competition, which will be held in Buckhannon from July 17-24. WAMSB is an international association dedicated to the fostering and growth of the worldwide marching band community. This is the first event held in the United States in six years and the first time it has been hosted in the Eastern United States.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine empowers mothers with diabetes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pregnancy brings with it a host of lifestyle changes, but for individuals living with diabetes, it can also create risk and challenges. WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine helps expectant mothers, like Daisy Greene, 37, of Morgantown, navigate those risks and challenges through monitoring and expertise.
WVNews
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pushes personal income tax cut in Wheeling
WHEELING — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provided assurance in Wheeling Friday that the state’s budget can handle cutting personal income tax collections in half over the next three years. Justice’s proposal before the state Legislature would cut state personal income tax across income brackets by 50% incrementally...
WVNews
Doddridge County girls start strong, hold off Pendleton County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County girls basketball was only dominant for one quarter against Pendleton County, but that was all the Bulldogs needed. Doddridge, ranked No. 4 in Class A, opened up an 11-point lead by the end of Friday’s first quarter and looked as if it could cruise to victory against the visiting Wildcats. The final three quarters were a different story as Pendleton got its offense going and Doddridge struggled mightily at the free-throw line, but the Bulldogs held firm for a 55-44 win — on their coach’s birthday, no less.
WVNews
Community calendar
• Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, an evening out with family and friends, at the Terra Alta Christian Youth Center, 102 Fourth St. Reservations required on or before Feb. 4. Dinner will be your choice of lasagna or chicken. Singles $25, couples $40, children 12 and under $10. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner 6-7 p.m. and dance until 11:30 p.m. To RSVP, call 304-789-2125 or 681-214-3411. Bring your check to the Cranberry Medical Clinic or mail to 102 Fourth St., Terra Alta, WV 26764. Brought to you by the Terra Alta Christian Youth Center.
WVNews
WVU women travel to last place TCU
After a much-needed week off to heal some bumps and bruises, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3) hits the road for a rematch with TCU (6-13, 0-8) on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is set for 2 p.m. ET at Schollmaier Arena.
WVNews
Preston High animal processing class getting more business
KINGWOOD — With grocery prices climbing, some county residents have turned to an alternate source for beef, pork and lamb. They are buying locally from the animal processing class at Preston High School. In 2021 the state Department of Education gave the school a $50,000 grant for the agriculture...
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
Colts girls fend off Buccaneers to notch third straight win, 53-43
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Winning three games in a row in Big 10 Conference play is no small feat, yet the Philip Barbour Colts were able to do just that Friday night, fending off a late rally by the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers behind six clutch points from Braylyn Sparks in the game’s final two minutes to seal the 53-43 home victory.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The volunteers who took part in the annual Point in Time Count that looks to locate and help the homeless. The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, and the Resilience Collaborative, led the effort. — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, which continues to be a key supporter...
Comments / 0