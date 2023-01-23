Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Reid: Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will start in Sunday's Conference Championship
According to head coach Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will start in Sunday's AFC Conference Championship contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Mahomes will be a "full go" on Sunday after he was able to participate completely in all of Kansas City's practices with...
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) inactive on Thursday
Charlote Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Martin will sit out his sixth straight contest with knee soreness. Expect Bryce McGowens to see an increased role at the guard positions versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. According to...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Delon Wright starting on Wednesday in place of injured Monte Morris (hamstring)
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wright will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Monte Morris sidelined with hamstring tightness. Our models expect Wright to play 25.3 minutes against Houston. Wright's Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall (toe) available for New Orleans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marshall will be available at home after the 25-year old missed three games with a toe ailment. In 17.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Marshall to score 15.1 FanDuel points. Marshall's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Walker has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Spurs. He has a chance to be active for the first time since December 28th. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) questionable for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hart left Wednesday's game early with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face the Raptors on Saturday. Hart is averaging 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 27.4 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) available on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.7 points, 3.5...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Desmond Bane (knee) on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will sit out in Minnesota after the 24-year was held out with right knee soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to see a bump in minutes on Friday night versus a Minnesota team ranked 13th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams starting in Grizzlies' Friday lineup for inactive Desmond Bane (knee)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will make his second appearance with Memphis' first unit after Desmond Bane was ruled out with knee soreness. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward starting for Hornets on Thursday, Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Jalen McDaniels moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami's Friday matchup versus Orlando
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
numberfire.com
Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) probable for Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (left shin contusion) is probable for Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Highsmith helped fill in for Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 triples in 30 minutes. However, with Butler returning on Friday, Highsmith might have a hard time getting on the court.
