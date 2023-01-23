ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) inactive on Thursday

Charlote Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Martin will sit out his sixth straight contest with knee soreness. Expect Bryce McGowens to see an increased role at the guard positions versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. According to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall (toe) available for New Orleans' Wednesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marshall will be available at home after the 25-year old missed three games with a toe ailment. In 17.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Marshall to score 15.1 FanDuel points. Marshall's Wednesday projection includes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Walker has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Spurs. He has a chance to be active for the first time since December 28th. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (hamstring) questionable for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hart left Wednesday's game early with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face the Raptors on Saturday. Hart is averaging 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 27.4 FanDuel points per game...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) available on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.7 points, 3.5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Desmond Bane (knee) on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will sit out in Minnesota after the 24-year was held out with right knee soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to see a bump in minutes on Friday night versus a Minnesota team ranked 13th in defensive rating.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting in Grizzlies' Friday lineup for inactive Desmond Bane (knee)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will make his second appearance with Memphis' first unit after Desmond Bane was ruled out with knee soreness. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami's Friday matchup versus Orlando

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Haywood Highsmith (shin) probable for Friday

Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (left shin contusion) is probable for Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Highsmith helped fill in for Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 triples in 30 minutes. However, with Butler returning on Friday, Highsmith might have a hard time getting on the court.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy