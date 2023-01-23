ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

The Forgotten Element Of Steelers’ Free Agency

FB Derek Watt – 290. Four of those seven, more than half the list, are slated to hit unrestricted free agency while a fifth, Jamir Jones, is exclusive rights (meaning he’s virtually guaranteed to return if the Steelers want him).
chatsports.com

Purdue Football: Coaching Staff - Graham Harrell

* Note: If you’re looking for in-depth biographies of the new coaching staff, click here. Purdue’s official site does a great job, no need for me to rehash what they’ve already done. This is an analysis article, not an information article. Introducing the Purdue Football coaching staff!
chatsports.com

'This was a whole new team': Five moments that spurred Lions' turnaround in 2022

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was among the last players to walk out of the visitors’ locker room at Lambeau Field following the team’s regular season finale win over the Green Bay Packers. Before joining his teammates for the trip back to Detroit, he took some time to reflect on the franchise’s first winning season since 2017.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos TRADING For Sean Payton? Saints Trade Rumors On Stefon Diggs & Dak Prescott | NFL

Sean Payton trade rumors just won’t stop! Is Sean Payton headed to the Denver Broncos or will the Arizona Cardinals grab him first? And believe it or not, there are MORE crazy New Orleans Saints trade rumors… Would a Saints trade of Michael Thomas for Dallas Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott make sense for both teams in the 2023 NFL season? Or could Stefon Diggs join Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Colts News: Colts fanbase searching for something positive

After a difficult season, a study ranked Indianapolis Colts fans as the most stressed among NFL supporters. What Quarterback Traits Should Colts Be Looking For?. As the Colts scour the 2023 draft class for their future at the most important position in sports, it’ll be very interesting to see the traits this new offensive staff covets at QB.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks UPDATED

Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here. Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Blade Tidwell (6)

Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, 2nd Round (University of Tennessee) 2022 Stats: 5 G (5 GS), 9.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER (1.93 ERA), 7 BB, 11 K, .191 BABIP (Rookie/Low-A) A Tennessee native, Janzen Blade Tidwell helped lead Loretto High School to three straight state tournament appearances, including a TSSAA Class A State Title in 2017 when he was a freshman. A two-way player, he hit .
TENNESSEE STATE
chatsports.com

Purdue at Michigan - Open Thread

Purdue travels to chilly Ann Arbor tonight to take on the Wolverines. Michigan has yet to earn a Quad 1 win but they get another chance in less than an hour as the #1 ranked Boilermakers come to town. Purdue has had a rough go of it in Ann Arbor recently but tonight is a new game. The matchup between Dickinson and Edey is obviously the one to watch here.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Ranking the Giants’ most important free agents heading into the off-season

The New York Giants have a long list of crucial players set to become free agents this offseason. Among their list of impending free agents are quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, numerous starters on the offensive line, and a few starting wide receivers. The Giants could see a lot of roster overturn this offseason depending on how they prioritize their impending free agents.
NEW YORK STATE

