Most Viewed / Death Investigation: Police called to local park

St. Helens Police continue a death investigation following the discovery of a body at a local city park.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, police responded to the report of a suspicious circumstance at Campbell Park on McMichael Avenue in St. Helens. Officers found a deceased male with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the gunshot wound is believed to be self-inflicted, and there is no danger to the public, according to a release from St. Helens Police.

Out of respect for the deceased individual and the family, the St. Helens Police Department is not releasing additional details at this time, the release states.