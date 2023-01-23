ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Most Viewed / Death Investigation: Police called to local park

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vobQ_0kOUCgDx00

St. Helens Police continue a death investigation following the discovery of a body at a local city park.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, police responded to the report of a suspicious circumstance at Campbell Park on McMichael Avenue in St. Helens. Officers found a deceased male with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the gunshot wound is believed to be self-inflicted, and there is no danger to the public, according to a release from St. Helens Police.

Out of respect for the deceased individual and the family, the St. Helens Police Department is not releasing additional details at this time, the release states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
984
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy