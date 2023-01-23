ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Hockey Blanks Osseo

The Maple Grove boys’ hockey team scored three goals in the first three minutes of play on the way to an 8-0 rout of Osseo Thursday. Finn Brink and Ty Patefield each scored twice for the fourth-ranked Crimson who improved to 14-3-1 on the season while the Orioles dropped to 9-10-0.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Cooper Boys Basketball Races Past Brooklyn Center

The Cooper boys basketball team raced out to a quick 10-0 lead and their pace never slowed in a 104-70 win over Brooklyn Center. The Hawks built a 63-30 halftime lead on the way to the win. Michael Cooper had 29 points and Sam Massaquoi 23 to lead the Hawks.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Girls Basketball Tops Champlin Park

Jordan Ode scored 27 points and Kennedy Klick 23 to lead the Maple Grove girls’ basketball team to an 89-67 win over Champlin Park. Claire Stern added 17 points and Audrey Kormann 16 for the 13-3 Crimson, who led 40-30 at halftime. Ashlee Burchette scored 24 points and Ava...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Boys Hockey Blanks Jefferson

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys’ hockey team blanked Bloomington Jefferson 9-0 Tuesday for the team’s eighth win in the past nine games. Wes Berg netted three goals and an assist while six other Red Knights players netted one goal each. B-SM scored three goals in each period and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park’s Cody Cramer Leads with ‘Steady, Calm’ Approach

As the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” And at Champlin Park High School, the students in the school’s orchestra have been busy learning a complex piece by Beethoven called “Egmont Overture.”. “It’s one of two selections they’ll be performing at the upcoming Northwest Suburban Conference...
ccxmedia.org

Joy Bodin Named President of Hennepin Technical College

Hennepin Technical College’s interim president can now strip that “interim” label off her title. This week, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees named Joy Bodin as president of Hennepin Tech. The college has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie. Bodin has served as...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hopkins Center for the Arts Hosts Largest Art Exhibit of the Year

Art enthusiasts have a good reason to visit the Hopkins Center for the Arts this month. The 28th annual Arts North International Juried Exhibit is now on display. The exhibit features more than 150 pieces of art created by artists from all across the globe. The artists hail from 30 Minnesota communities but also from around the U.S. and countries as far away as Japan.
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Police: Holiday Retail Theft Jumped 28%

Maple Grove police say retail theft went up this holiday season. However, police say they were also able to make more arrests. According to Maple Grove police data, there were 120 retail theft cases in November and December. There were 94 cases during that same two-month period last year. That’s a 28 percent increase.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Ward I City Council Candidates Meet in Forum

Robbinsdale residents will elect a new city council representative for Ward 1 in a special election on February 14th. This council member will complete the remainder of the term for Tyler Kline. Kline resigned in September after driving intoxicated and the wrong way on Highway 100 and damaging a police squad car.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Ward 1 Special Election Candidate Forum 1-25-23

LWV Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale, in partnership with the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, hosted a candidate forum for the Robbinsdale Ward 1 City Council seat. There are two candidates vying for the seat, Raymond Blackledge and Regan Murphy, and the winner will be determined by a special election that will take place Tuesday, February 14 at the Robbinsdale City Hall. For more information go to http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/elections.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy