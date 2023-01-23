Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Hockey Blanks Osseo
The Maple Grove boys’ hockey team scored three goals in the first three minutes of play on the way to an 8-0 rout of Osseo Thursday. Finn Brink and Ty Patefield each scored twice for the fourth-ranked Crimson who improved to 14-3-1 on the season while the Orioles dropped to 9-10-0.
ccxmedia.org
Cooper Boys Basketball Races Past Brooklyn Center
The Cooper boys basketball team raced out to a quick 10-0 lead and their pace never slowed in a 104-70 win over Brooklyn Center. The Hawks built a 63-30 halftime lead on the way to the win. Michael Cooper had 29 points and Sam Massaquoi 23 to lead the Hawks.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Basketball Tops Champlin Park
Jordan Ode scored 27 points and Kennedy Klick 23 to lead the Maple Grove girls’ basketball team to an 89-67 win over Champlin Park. Claire Stern added 17 points and Audrey Kormann 16 for the 13-3 Crimson, who led 40-30 at halftime. Ashlee Burchette scored 24 points and Ava...
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Boys Hockey Blanks Jefferson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys’ hockey team blanked Bloomington Jefferson 9-0 Tuesday for the team’s eighth win in the past nine games. Wes Berg netted three goals and an assist while six other Red Knights players netted one goal each. B-SM scored three goals in each period and...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park’s Cody Cramer Leads with ‘Steady, Calm’ Approach
As the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” And at Champlin Park High School, the students in the school’s orchestra have been busy learning a complex piece by Beethoven called “Egmont Overture.”. “It’s one of two selections they’ll be performing at the upcoming Northwest Suburban Conference...
ccxmedia.org
Joy Bodin Named President of Hennepin Technical College
Hennepin Technical College’s interim president can now strip that “interim” label off her title. This week, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees named Joy Bodin as president of Hennepin Tech. The college has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie. Bodin has served as...
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Center for the Arts Hosts Largest Art Exhibit of the Year
Art enthusiasts have a good reason to visit the Hopkins Center for the Arts this month. The 28th annual Arts North International Juried Exhibit is now on display. The exhibit features more than 150 pieces of art created by artists from all across the globe. The artists hail from 30 Minnesota communities but also from around the U.S. and countries as far away as Japan.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hair Salon, Customers Express Support for CROWN Act
Legislation is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk that has some at the state Capitol wondering “what took so long?” The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act would ban discrimination based on someone’s hair. The Minnesota Senate...
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Fire & Ice Festival Canceled Due to ‘Poor’ Ice Conditions
This year’s winter has been so challenging that it has now wiped out a local winter festival. Officials have canceled the Plymouth Fire & Ice festival, citing the “poor ice conditions” at Parkers Lake. Officials determined that even with cold weather in the forecast this week, there...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Police: Holiday Retail Theft Jumped 28%
Maple Grove police say retail theft went up this holiday season. However, police say they were also able to make more arrests. According to Maple Grove police data, there were 120 retail theft cases in November and December. There were 94 cases during that same two-month period last year. That’s a 28 percent increase.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Ward I City Council Candidates Meet in Forum
Robbinsdale residents will elect a new city council representative for Ward 1 in a special election on February 14th. This council member will complete the remainder of the term for Tyler Kline. Kline resigned in September after driving intoxicated and the wrong way on Highway 100 and damaging a police squad car.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Ward 1 Special Election Candidate Forum 1-25-23
LWV Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale, in partnership with the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, hosted a candidate forum for the Robbinsdale Ward 1 City Council seat. There are two candidates vying for the seat, Raymond Blackledge and Regan Murphy, and the winner will be determined by a special election that will take place Tuesday, February 14 at the Robbinsdale City Hall. For more information go to http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/elections.
Comments / 0