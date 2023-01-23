Read full article on original website
BBC
Driver caused son's death in police pursuit crash
A man caused the death of his only son after he lost control of his car and crashed while driving away from police at speed, a court has heard. Officers signalled for Craig Melville, 41, to stop after they detected him driving at 137mph in the Highlands. But he accelerated...
BBC
Former Dorset Police worker jailed for stealing evidence cash
A former police evidence officer has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to stealing almost £15,000 in cash from evidence bags. Lisa Arnold, from Swanage, admitted taking the money at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters. The 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of the bags and take out...
BBC
Margate man who stabbed partner through door jailed for murder
A man who killed his partner with a knife at a neighbour's house has been jailed for life for her murder. Thomas Allen, 38, attacked 37-year-old Samantha Murphy in Elfrida Close, Margate, Kent, in July 2022. Ms Murphy was stabbed in the leg by Allen after he had kicked a...
BBC
Caerphilly: Man warned over poor sight jailed for killing pedestrian
A 96-year-old driver who killed an 84-year-old pedestrian after being warned he should not drive by an optician has been jailed for more than two years. William Beer pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving after knocking over Illtyd Morgan on a crossing on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, on 6 April 2021.
BBC
Armend Xhika stabbing accused was trying to break up fight, court told
A man has denied stabbing another man to death in a row about a car crash. Mentor Selmani, 28, admitted arming himself with a blade during a violent clash in Burngreave, Sheffield, in which Armend Xhika, 22, was killed. But he insisted he produced the weapon only to "frighten" men...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
BBC
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: No prosecutions after woman mauled to death
No prosecutions are being brought after a dog walker was mauled to death when she was set upon while out walking a group of dogs, police have said. The 28-year-old woman from London was killed in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. A second woman was...
BBC
Rotherham fatal crash: Teenage boy dies after being hit by two cars
A teenager has died after being hit by two cars, police have said. The 14-year-old boy was walking along Laughton Road in Thurcroft, near Rotherham, on Thursday at around 18:20 GMT when he was struck. Police believe a grey Honda CR-V hit the boy before he was struck by a...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
BBC
Greyson Birch: Toddler's drowning death an accident, coroner says
A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard. Greyson Birch, from Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of 30 May 2021. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital...
BBC
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC
Leah Croucher murder suspect changed appearance - police
The man suspected of murdering a teenager whose body was found three years after she vanished is likely to have changed his appearance around the time of the offence, police said. Leah Croucher's remains were found at a house in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes in October. Neil Maxwell, who was...
