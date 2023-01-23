ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

OG Mir
4d ago

Quite a few establishments have a 3rd party who oversees leaves. These 3rd parties are known for miscommunication or delayed, if any communication. Companies need to go back to utilizing their HR departments properly.

Reply
3
Journey For Truth
3d ago

If a company is going to fire you over medical leave they usually give you enough warnings and tell you how to correct the situation

Reply
3
Journey For Truth
3d ago

The left are always complaining about a hostile work environment when they get caught in thinks they shouldn't be doing

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law

According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train

Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
citymapleheights.com

Mayor Blackwell to participate in the upcoming The City Club of Cleveland forum, ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’.

Make plans to attend the upcoming City Club of Cleveland forum with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell, Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore, and Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas; as they discuss ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’, with moderator Sheila Wright. The forum, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Stephanie Howse recall effort fails to get enough support

A campaign to recall Cleveland Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse has run aground. Driving the news: Opponents of Howse submitted petitions to remove her from office at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in November, but gathered an insufficient number of valid signatures. They had until early January to submit...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges

Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy