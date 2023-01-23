Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit

Read full article on original website
OG Mir
4d ago
Quite a few establishments have a 3rd party who oversees leaves. These 3rd parties are known for miscommunication or delayed, if any communication. Companies need to go back to utilizing their HR departments properly.
Journey For Truth
3d ago
If a company is going to fire you over medical leave they usually give you enough warnings and tell you how to correct the situation
Journey For Truth
3d ago
The left are always complaining about a hostile work environment when they get caught in thinks they shouldn't be doing
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
East Cleveland City Council passes legislation to remove Law Director Willa Hemmons
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland City Council has passed a resolution to remove the city's law director. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the legislation, four out of five council members voted...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
Orange School District investigating allegation of employee using racial slurs
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The Orange City School District has received an allegation claiming that a district employee used racial slurs in the presence of students. Superintendent Lynn Campbell sent an email to district families and staff Wednesday (Jan. 25), indicating that the allegation was received that day. The email...
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
ideastream.org
Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train
Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
University Heights police offer advice on how to avoid being a scam victim: Press Run
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Included in this week’s email wrap-up from the City of University Heights to its residents is some good information for those who want to avoid being scammed. The University Heights Police Department piece states: “Did you get a call from someone claiming to be from...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
Clevelanders For Public Transit Challenge City, Cuyahoga County Leaders: Go Carless for a Week
The seven-day test coincides with a rally on Public Square and calls for better funding for transit
Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods
The authors also make suggestions on how to addresss "100 years of discrimination and institutionalized racism”
Cuyahoga’s Board of Revision accepting property valuation complaints through March 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Property owners who wish to challenge their property valuations for the 2022 tax year can file their complaints with the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision through March 31. Residents can file online through the board’s website, https://cuyahogacounty.us/bor, using a valid email address to bypass the notary requirement....
citymapleheights.com
Mayor Blackwell to participate in the upcoming The City Club of Cleveland forum, ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’.
Make plans to attend the upcoming City Club of Cleveland forum with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell, Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore, and Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas; as they discuss ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’, with moderator Sheila Wright. The forum, which...
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
Stephanie Howse recall effort fails to get enough support
A campaign to recall Cleveland Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse has run aground. Driving the news: Opponents of Howse submitted petitions to remove her from office at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in November, but gathered an insufficient number of valid signatures. They had until early January to submit...
City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Weiss pleads guilty to felony charges
Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lakewood City Council ponders ‘Pay to Stay’ eviction law
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two years after City Council expanded rental rights during the pandemic as an answer to an expiring CDC eviction moratorium, a permanent “Pay to Stay” ordinance is currently under consideration. “This has proven an effective way to make it so people can’t get evicted...
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
