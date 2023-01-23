Read full article on original website
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Traveling from Miami to Bermuda IslandsOscarMiami, FL
cw34.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade drops to medium risk of transmission
The average number of cases and decreased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Jan. 26, the state has added an average of 3,138 cases and 46 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from an average of 4,039 cases and 62 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER
MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
flkeysnews.com
Keys deputies say taxi driver set up customer with disability for $2,000 robbery
A Florida Keys taxi cab driver is accused of delivering a customer to two men last Saturday who police say beat him with the butt of a pistol and stole from him $2,000. Police say the man paid the woman, 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Taylor, $300 to take him from the Lower Keys to Miami International Airport. Instead, she drove her fare to Rockland Drive on East Rockland Key in the Lower Keys, where detectives say Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, and 41-year-old Keyonbie Nashamba Humphrey, both from Homestead, were lying in wait.
Diver rescued off Florida coast hours after being lost in strong ocean current
KEY WEST, Fla. — Video shows the moment friends and family found a diver who had been lost for hours off the Florida coast. A celebration of joy followed after 21-year-old Dylan Garten-Mayer was found after being stranded. He was free diving off the coast near Key West last...
cw34.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Passenger's remark about having bomb in bag led to Palm Beach International Airport evacuation
Palm Beach International Airport evacuated a busy concourse for nearly three hours Tuesday night after passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight alleged a 66-year-old New Jersey man told them he had a bomb in his bag, according to an arrest report made public Wednesday. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies took...
fox35orlando.com
Rescue in the sky: Man helps woman on JetBlue flight headed to Florida
A passenger aboard a flight from New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being credited with saving a fellow passenger's life after she experienced a medical emergency. The routine JetBlue flight from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a terrifying turn when a woman suddenly fainted in the aisle as the crew was handing out drinks.
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
flkeysnews.com
Threats were made to a Florida Keys school, cops say. Now, an 11-year-old is arrested
Police in New Jersey arrested an 11-year-old boy Thursday for online threats made earlier this month to a Florida Keys elementary school, according to law enforcement in the island chain. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Keys obtained a warrant for the boy’s arrest in early January. He made...
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
WSVN-TV
Search-and-recovery efforts underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside; woman hospitalized
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital and continue search-and-recovery efforts for a second victim after a vehicle went into a canal in Sunrise. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before...
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
WPBF News 25
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard
Traffic backs up every day along Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens while city and county leaders look for solutions.
flkeysnews.com
Florida temperatures are about to drop. How cold will it get? What the forecast says
“It’s gonna be a cool night,” the old song says. After South Florida tops 80 degrees during a humid Thursday, Miami will drop to 63 at night, according to the National Weather Service. Homestead and Fort Lauderdale could dip to 62. West Palm Beach, cooler at 60. Temperatures...
