NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this morning, Southeast Louisiana had a couple of light showers pass over the Northshore, but that was the extent over our 10% rain chance for this Wednesday afternoon. New Orleans is mostly cloudy at this hour and around 51° degrees. Winds are breezy for most local parishes, but over by the Lake Front winds are sustained at 24 mph. Gusts to linger around 25-40 mph from the coast to inland areas -- into 6 AM Thursday morning. Definitely, jacket weather for this afternoon, evening and tonight. The next couple of days will be similar, temperatures from 53-59°. Below seasonal average temperatures by 6-9° degrees (normal average high is now 63°). Dry and sunny skies begin Thursday, by Friday, partly cloudy skies return. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday -- our nicest day of this week. Saturday temperatures return to 63- 68°. Sunday, rain and storms jump back into the forec0ast with potential for severe weather -- for now.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO