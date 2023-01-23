ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
iheart.com

Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana

Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Next few days, chilly and dry! Warmer weekend with Sunday storms

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this morning, Southeast Louisiana had a couple of light showers pass over the Northshore, but that was the extent over our 10% rain chance for this Wednesday afternoon. New Orleans is mostly cloudy at this hour and around 51° degrees. Winds are breezy for most local parishes, but over by the Lake Front winds are sustained at 24 mph. Gusts to linger around 25-40 mph from the coast to inland areas -- into 6 AM Thursday morning. Definitely, jacket weather for this afternoon, evening and tonight. The next couple of days will be similar, temperatures from 53-59°. Below seasonal average temperatures by 6-9° degrees (normal average high is now 63°). Dry and sunny skies begin Thursday, by Friday, partly cloudy skies return. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday -- our nicest day of this week. Saturday temperatures return to 63- 68°. Sunday, rain and storms jump back into the forec0ast with potential for severe weather -- for now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train

METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
METAIRIE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

Metairie double shooting leaves one dead, one hurt

METAIRIE, La. — A double shooting in Metairie left one man dead and another in the hospital. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the scene near S. Cumberland and Milan streets. When they got there, they found two men inside a vehicle and...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate three shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans Stronghold Studios releases map of house floats

NEW ORLEANS — Stronghold Studios in New Orleans released a map of the house floats they have helped decorate this year. House Floats were born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eloquent decorations made by Mardi Gras artists adorned homes when floats could not roll in the streets of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy