Read full article on original website
Related
Baby found dead next to NC railroad tracks, authorities say
A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
cbs17
I-440 reopens following crash near Glenwood Avenue that killed 1, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has died after a crash on I-440, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The crash happened on I-440 near Glenwood Avenue on Thursday and was first reported just before noon. Police said one person died and another was taken to the hospital. A...
cbs17
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 it spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair a vehicle assigned to state auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a wreck in December. The NCDOA said a 2021 black Toyota Camry was assigned to Wood...
cbs17
Complete I-540 project will close part of I-40 overnight for a few weeks
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned along Interstate 40 over the next few weeks as part of the Complete 540 project. Crews plan to demolish the old bridge that carried New Bethel Church Road over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. To do so safely, they plan to close portions of the interstate between exits 306 and 312.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
cbs17
12,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Neuse River tributary in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — About 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were released Thursday due to pipeline material failure, Johnston County officials announced. The discharge near 1000 East Huntley Street spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River, the county said. The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County. Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in...
WECT
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
sandhillssentinel.com
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responds to overnight wreck
Two people escaped injuries after their car rolled over in an overnight wreck in West End. Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue said on its Facebook page the wreck occurred Thursday morning. “Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident with a possible roll over at the intersection of Longleaf Dr and...
cbs17
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
cbs17
Meet Xander, the newest K9 officer with the Hope Mills Police Department
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department welcomed their newest member of the department this week. Xander, a one-year-old Dutch Shepherd, is almost ready to protect the Hope Mills community, according to a post from the police department. Once Xander’s training is finished, he will be...
cbs17
Robbins man charged with setting fire that destroyed a camper, Moore County sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious February structure fire in Moore County. On Feb. 18, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious fire in the High Falls area which resulted in the destruction of a camper.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction
The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
cbs17
Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger was able to get through airport security with a firearm in their backpack Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The passenger surrendered the firearm to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and boarded a flight.
5 families escape fire at Rockingham apartment complex
ROCKINGHAM — Five families are displaced following a late-night fire at a local apartment complex. According to the Rockingham Fire Department, crews responded to a call at Crown Pointe Apartments on Cauthen Drive, off of Long Drive, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The first crew on scene reported heavy...
Woman wrongfully arrested in North Carolina drive-by shooting case, receives settlement from police
Police accused the woman of using her white Nissan Sedan in a drive-by shooting on July 18 outside of a vape shop on Camden Road. She was then pulled over and arrested two days later.
Lumberton man gets 15 months for 2020 hit-and-run death in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hit and run in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist on Highway 9 in Horry County and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Justin Lindsay, 23, pleaded guilty to hit and run, duties of a driver […]
cbs17
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
Comments / 0