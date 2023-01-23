ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
Complete I-540 project will close part of I-40 overnight for a few weeks

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned along Interstate 40 over the next few weeks as part of the Complete 540 project. Crews plan to demolish the old bridge that carried New Bethel Church Road over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. To do so safely, they plan to close portions of the interstate between exits 306 and 312.
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responds to overnight wreck

Two people escaped injuries after their car rolled over in an overnight wreck in West End. Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue said on its Facebook page the wreck occurred Thursday morning. “Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident with a possible roll over at the intersection of Longleaf Dr and...
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction

The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger was able to get through airport security with a firearm in their backpack Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The passenger surrendered the firearm to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and boarded a flight.
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
