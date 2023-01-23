Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol
A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN SALINE COUNTY COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings over three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
kttn.com
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual
Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual. Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
kttn.com
Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions
A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall woman was charged with a felony for domestic assault on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to court documents, a Marshall Police Officer was called to a residence in regard to a physical disturbance. Upon arrival the officer observed a male victim retrieving loose clumps of hair from his scalp and reported that Monika Barton had allegedly pulled his hair out.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Harrison County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man today on over a handful of charges in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy J. Pullen around 11:02 Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of felony creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights, and exceeding the posted speed limit over 26 miles-per-hour.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
KMZU
Charges filed in Carrollton motel fire
UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. According to a probable cause statement, Hall-Taylor is known by local law enforcement to on occasion be homeless and confirmed that this is his current situation in an interview. He reportedly admitted to drinking intoxicants prior to entering the structure. As he entered the Carrollton Inn, he allegedly lit two matches to help him stay warm. Prior to leaving the inn and falling asleep outside, Hall-Taylor says he did not see any fire. No bond is allowed.
kchi.com
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
kmmo.com
FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER FIRE IN CARROLLTON
A Carrollton man has been charged with two felonies after a fire at the Carrollton Inn on the evening of Sunday, January 22, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, a Carrollton Police Officer arrived at the scene to assist with traffic control and observed a man appear from behind a vehicle. The man, identified as Patrick Hall-Taylor asked for assistance to keep warm. The officer transported Hall-Taylor to the Carrollton Police Department for the purpose of providing a warm setting and to speak with him in regards to his actions prior to contact.
ktvo.com
Verdict pending in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — (UPDATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON) Testimony in a northeast Missouri man's murder trial started Tuesday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The bench trial for Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Adair County Circuit Court. Court adjourned at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to...
Comments / 0