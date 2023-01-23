Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Chris Pratt visited an Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar announced that Pratt stopped by the restaurant and enjoyed a meal while visiting Greenville.

Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.

After eating, Pratt took pictures with the staff and chief before leaving.

Pratt is known for his acting. He starred in Parks and Recreations as Andy Dewire, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

