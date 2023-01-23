ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lawrencekstimes.com

Arabella Gipp named 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year

Reigning winner Arabella Gipp was announced as the 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year winner Thursday evening during an annual community ceremony. Gipp (Standing Rock Sioux), a Lawrence High School sophomore and Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence member, thanked her family, mentors and fellow candidates. Most of all, she recognized her mom and Boys & Girls Club — especially her mentor, Mr. Jordan — as the “two things that stayed constant throughout [her] life.”
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Competition to showcase Lawrence barbers; community invited

Local barbers will soon go head-to-head in a competition of hair styling, and the community is invited to participate in packing the house. Cuttin Up Barber Showcase will bring the area’s talented barbers together to compete. Judges will choose the winners for Fastest and Best Bald Fade, Best Comb Over, Best Old School Cut and Outfit, and Best Design. Those who come out on top win $100 cash prizes.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Frank Arpan now president of Haskell University; former president was fired for lack of COVID-19 measures

Haskell Indian Nations University, which has been in a state of flux and administrative turnover for years, appears to have a new leader. Dr. Frank Arpan, who in May was named as the university’s vice president of academics, is now listed as Haskell’s president. The Bureau has not announced the change publicly, but a source at the university said Arpan was announced to staff and faculty as the new president and is currently undergoing required background checks.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Book launch event to bring ‘Rock and Roll Reading’ to Replay Lounge

An event on Sunday will celebrate Midwestern writers and the launch of Lawrence author and bookseller Danny Caine’s new book of poetry. Caine, part owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, has published “Picture Window,” which he describes as “my dreamy and restless collection of domestic poems” and easily his most personal book.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Fundraiser seeks to help Lawrence woman wrongly convicted in infant’s death

A Lawrence woman who was wrongly convicted of killing a boy who had died from natural causes is hoping for community support to start putting her life back together. Carrody M. Buchhorn, 48, badly needs psychological counseling that her family cannot afford, Lawrence local Kurt Look wrote on a GoFundMe page launched for Buchhorn on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS

