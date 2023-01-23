Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Arabella Gipp named 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year
Reigning winner Arabella Gipp was announced as the 2023 Lawrence Youth of the Year winner Thursday evening during an annual community ceremony. Gipp (Standing Rock Sioux), a Lawrence High School sophomore and Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence member, thanked her family, mentors and fellow candidates. Most of all, she recognized her mom and Boys & Girls Club — especially her mentor, Mr. Jordan — as the “two things that stayed constant throughout [her] life.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Competition to showcase Lawrence barbers; community invited
Local barbers will soon go head-to-head in a competition of hair styling, and the community is invited to participate in packing the house. Cuttin Up Barber Showcase will bring the area’s talented barbers together to compete. Judges will choose the winners for Fastest and Best Bald Fade, Best Comb Over, Best Old School Cut and Outfit, and Best Design. Those who come out on top win $100 cash prizes.
lawrencekstimes.com
Frank Arpan now president of Haskell University; former president was fired for lack of COVID-19 measures
Haskell Indian Nations University, which has been in a state of flux and administrative turnover for years, appears to have a new leader. Dr. Frank Arpan, who in May was named as the university’s vice president of academics, is now listed as Haskell’s president. The Bureau has not announced the change publicly, but a source at the university said Arpan was announced to staff and faculty as the new president and is currently undergoing required background checks.
lawrencekstimes.com
Book launch event to bring ‘Rock and Roll Reading’ to Replay Lounge
An event on Sunday will celebrate Midwestern writers and the launch of Lawrence author and bookseller Danny Caine’s new book of poetry. Caine, part owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, has published “Picture Window,” which he describes as “my dreamy and restless collection of domestic poems” and easily his most personal book.
lawrencekstimes.com
The 780s Series brings world-class musicians to town. Here’s how Lawrencians can hear their stories for free
The 780s Series is an annual lecture hosted by the Lawrence Public Library, and it brings some of the brightest minds in music to Lawrence to share their experiences. Founded by Brad Allen, the library’s executive director, this initiative celebrates music storytellers and enhances Lawrence’s already vibrant music scene.
lawrencekstimes.com
West Middle School evacuated after report of ‘threat that could be considered a bomb threat’
West Middle School students have evacuated the building as a safety precaution “following a report of a written threat that could be considered a bomb threat left on a technology device yesterday,” according to the school district. According to an email to school families, “Students reported to West...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County rent assistance program to switch to lottery system, lower per-household cap
The Douglas County Housing Stabilization Collaborative is moving away from a first-come, first-served model to distribute funding for residents in need of rent and utility assistance. HSC will also lower the maximum total payment to each household in order to serve more households. Under the new lottery system, people will...
lawrencekstimes.com
Fundraiser seeks to help Lawrence woman wrongly convicted in infant’s death
A Lawrence woman who was wrongly convicted of killing a boy who had died from natural causes is hoping for community support to start putting her life back together. Carrody M. Buchhorn, 48, badly needs psychological counseling that her family cannot afford, Lawrence local Kurt Look wrote on a GoFundMe page launched for Buchhorn on Thursday.
