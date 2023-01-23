Haskell Indian Nations University, which has been in a state of flux and administrative turnover for years, appears to have a new leader. Dr. Frank Arpan, who in May was named as the university’s vice president of academics, is now listed as Haskell’s president. The Bureau has not announced the change publicly, but a source at the university said Arpan was announced to staff and faculty as the new president and is currently undergoing required background checks.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO