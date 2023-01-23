Democratic lawmakers file legislation to make Feb 27 Michigan's primary date

Michigan is poised to hold one of the first primary elections for the 2024 presidential race.

Legislation was filed last week by 25 Democratic lawmakers to officially make February 27, 2024, the date of Michigan's primary.

In 2020, Michigan's primary was held on March 10, after Super Tuesday.

Advocates say moving Michigan's primary election up brings a lot of national attention to Michigan and allows Michiganders to play a larger role before the field of candidates gets narrowed down.

“The idea that any president of the United States is incredibly familiar with our manufacturing heritage with our strong agricultural sector, with our history and with our leadership and people, gives us an amazing, strengthened role and national policy, and I think that is something that all Michiganders will want,” said Representative Phil Skaggs (D-80, Kent County)

Representative Skaggs is one of five state representatives from West Michigan to sponsor this legislation. The others include Rep. Will Snyder (D-87, Muskegon), Rep. Kristian Grant (D-82, Kent County), Rep. Rachel Hood (D-81, Kent County), and Rep. Julie Rogers (D-41, Kalamazoo).

It is not clear yet if the Republicans will also decide to host their primary on the same day, but the DNC is scheduled to vote on their primary slate in early February.

The proposed line-up starts with South Carolina on February 3rd, then continues with Nevada and New Hampshire on February 6th, then places Georgia on February 13th.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube