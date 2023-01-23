Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
cbs17
Victim identified in Cary hit-and-run; police looking for driver
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a large SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night. On Thursday night at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
cbs17
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
cbs17
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
cbs17
Robbins man charged with setting fire that destroyed a camper, Moore County sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious February structure fire in Moore County. On Feb. 18, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious fire in the High Falls area which resulted in the destruction of a camper.
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
cbs17
Woman breaks into Chatham Co. vehicle, uses stolen credit card to buy gift cards: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with breaking and entering to a vehicle and using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards, according to deputies. In October, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a...
cbs17
Lee County man busted for having meth, fentanyl, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man was busted for having several drugs including meth and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Last Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Sanford. Agents said they found 67 grams of...
cbs17
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital.
cbs17
Orange County doctor sues NC seeking to overturn state restrictions on abortion pill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A gynecologist based in Orange County has filed a federal lawsuit in Greensboro to implore the state of North Carolina to overturn a restriction on access to the controversial abortion drug mifepristone, creating yet another battlefield in the dispute about access to the drug. Dr....
cbs17
Raleigh chef, Durham bar get 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nods
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. Preeti Waas, of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, received a nod for Best Chef: Southeast Region while Durham’s Kingfisher is...
cbs17
Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. Construction is expected to take two years to complete.
Comments / 0