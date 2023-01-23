ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Victim identified in Cary hit-and-run; police looking for driver

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a large SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night. On Thursday night at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
CARY, NC
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
DURHAM, NC
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
OXFORD, NC
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
DURHAM, NC
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
APEX, NC
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
Lee County man busted for having meth, fentanyl, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man was busted for having several drugs including meth and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Last Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Sanford. Agents said they found 67 grams of...
LEE COUNTY, NC
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital.
Raleigh chef, Durham bar get 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. Preeti Waas, of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, received a nod for Best Chef: Southeast Region while Durham’s Kingfisher is...
RALEIGH, NC
Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. Construction is expected to take two years to complete.
CARY, NC

