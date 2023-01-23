ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Crews respond to house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
RICHLAND, WA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
TOPPENISH, WA
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
KENNEWICK, WA
West Richland Rock Blasting Triggers NW Quake Tremor Alert

If you were in the area of West Richland, perhaps by SR 224, or the new Police station, you probably felt or heard it. Utility crew blasting triggers Pacific NW Earthquake tremor report. This is not uncommon when construction crews are having to blast away rock and debris in order...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Two suspicious devices found at home in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit is investigating two suspicious devices found at a home in Pendleton, Oregon. On Jan. 25, around 10:30 a.m., deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Brower Lane in Pendleton, Oregon for enforcement of a court ordered eviction of 35-year-old Travis Laib—who is in custody—and all occupants.
PENDLETON, OR
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?

My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
PASCO, WA

