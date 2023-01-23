Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
nbcrightnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
Would You Pay $3000 for a 1-Bedroom Apartment in Tri-Cities?
Oh, boy. I am so glad I bought my house when I did. The housing market has been insane for buyers since 2020 but what about tenants looking to move into 1-bedroom apartments? That should be reasonably priced, right? Wrong!. Last year, I took a deep dive and searched through...
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
FOX 11 and 41
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
610KONA
West Richland Rock Blasting Triggers NW Quake Tremor Alert
If you were in the area of West Richland, perhaps by SR 224, or the new Police station, you probably felt or heard it. Utility crew blasting triggers Pacific NW Earthquake tremor report. This is not uncommon when construction crews are having to blast away rock and debris in order...
KEPR
Two suspicious devices found at home in Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit is investigating two suspicious devices found at a home in Pendleton, Oregon. On Jan. 25, around 10:30 a.m., deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Brower Lane in Pendleton, Oregon for enforcement of a court ordered eviction of 35-year-old Travis Laib—who is in custody—and all occupants.
KEPR
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
KEPR
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 26: Deadly crash near the Vernita Bridge, arrest made in Pendleton shooting, fog giving way to sun breaks today and more
One person is dead after an early morning crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a January 6 shooting that led to the victim's arm being partially amputated and morning fog should give way to scattered sun breaks.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police need help looking for a man caught stealing from Target off Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?
My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
Comments / 1