FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
mynewsla.com
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Northeast...
mynewsla.com
Big Rig Goes over on Freeway Transition in Eastvale, Prompting Closure
A tractor-trailer jackknifed Thursday on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway connector to northbound Interstate 15 in Eastvale, forcing a closure of the transition. The trailer half of the big rig went onto its side about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Santa Ana winds were blowing about 20...
mynewsla.com
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County
Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening. A high wind warning is in effect from the Malibu coast to the Antelope Valley with gusts up to 70...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
A 47-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision just south of Corona. Martin Padilla of Hemet was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Leroy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said Padilla was at the wheel of one of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce
A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found
A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Van Nuys Townhome Building
Fire damaged four units of a townhome complex in Van Nuys Friday, displacing an unknown number of residents, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m. in a garden-style building in the 7300 block of North Lennox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews...
mynewsla.com
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square-mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.6...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI Crash that Killed 3 in Placentia
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
mynewsla.com
Single-Engine Plane Crashes During Forced Landing in French Valley
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified
An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in Altadena
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena over the weekend. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Charles Towns, 47, of Pasadena, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Carjacking Woman, Beating and Abducting Senior Arraigned
A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a Riverside senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, pleaded not guilty Friday to nearly dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, was arrested last week following...
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard.
