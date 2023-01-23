DNR announces 2022 Fish of the Year Award winners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners for the 2022 Fish of the Year awards.

Each year anglers submit their biggest catches from Indiana waters for the awards. Winners are determined by the total length of the fish. Participants submit information about the fish, where it was caught, the type of bait used and include of a photo to show the measured length of the fish.

DNR received 71 entries of 55 different fish species in 2022. Entries include popular species such as largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill, as well as lesser-known species like emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin. Fish as large as 56 inches were among the winning entries in 2022.

Winner, Alex Deneau caught a 21.3-inch Smallmouth Bass in the Tippecanoe River.

photo via Indiana DNR (Alex Deneau) holds up 21.3 inch Smallmouth Bass.

Bryan G. Odom's winning entry was a 36.5-inch Lake Trout caught in Lake Michigan.

photo via Indiana DNR (Bryan G Odom) caught a 36.5-inch Lake Trout at Lake Michigan.

To view the full list of winners or learn more about how to participate in the Fish of the Year program, visit on.IN.gov/RecordFish [lnks.gd] .

