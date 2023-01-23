ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

art logue
3d ago

The scary part is several lawmakers do not understand economics. This plan would cause hyperinflation and crash our economy.

Jack Keifer
3d ago

If they mint the coin and sell it for that amount and use that money to lower the debt ok .Let the buyer see if he can get that much out of it . Theoretical value doesn't count .

Kooky Blip
4d ago

Amen. But Biden would lose the coin in his cache of stolen classified documents.

