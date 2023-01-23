ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islandia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

MetLife pays $68M cash for Williamsburg apartments

One way to navigate this tough borrowing environment is to buy without a loan. MetLife paid nearly $70 million in cash for a pair of Williamsburg apartment buildings, The Real Deal has learned. The insurance giant purchased the buildings at 139 North 10th Street, also known as the Print House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans

Manhattan office properties were front and center for big lenders last month. Wells Fargo financed a new, 1.4 million-square-foot office building in Flatiron, Michael Dell and Apollo got behind the nation’s largest office-to-resi conversion, and two lenders refinanced debt on office buildings in the CMBS market. A couple of...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure

It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
BROOKLYN, NY
electrek.co

New York City will replace its largest fossil fuel plant with wind power, in a US first

New York City’s largest fossil-fuel plant, which powers 20% of the city, will be replaced with offshore wind power. Ravenswood Generating Station is the New York City fossil fuel plant that will become an offshore wind hub. It’s a 2,480-megawatt (MW) power plant in Long Island City, Queens, across from Roosevelt Island, and it’s the Big Apple’s largest power plant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Condominiums connect to sewer system

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Legis. Dominick Thorne participated in a press conference that was held with all levels of government to announce work that will be done to connect the Blue Point Harbour …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longislandadvance.net

IRS rules on the Suffolk County Septic Improvement Program

On December 2, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service issued an announcement providing an update on the taxability of grants. The Announcement 2022-26 can be found at the following …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
longisland.com

Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy

Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, Oh My: Nassau Contractor Charged In Hurricane Sandy Relief Fraud

A New York contractor is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle. Alexander Almaraz, age 55, who formerly lived on Long Island, in Freeport on , is expected to be arraigned on wire fraud charges in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.
FREEPORT, NY
Daily News

LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost

The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy