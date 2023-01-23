Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Related
therealdeal.com
MetLife pays $68M cash for Williamsburg apartments
One way to navigate this tough borrowing environment is to buy without a loan. MetLife paid nearly $70 million in cash for a pair of Williamsburg apartment buildings, The Real Deal has learned. The insurance giant purchased the buildings at 139 North 10th Street, also known as the Print House...
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
therealdeal.com
Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
Manhattan office properties were front and center for big lenders last month. Wells Fargo financed a new, 1.4 million-square-foot office building in Flatiron, Michael Dell and Apollo got behind the nation’s largest office-to-resi conversion, and two lenders refinanced debt on office buildings in the CMBS market. A couple of...
therealdeal.com
Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
It’s one of the more bizarre real estate bankruptcies in recent memory. The drama at a South Williamsburg condo project first came to light in 2021 when its lender, DW Partners, initiated a foreclosure, alleging that developer Ezra Unger defaulted on a $31 million loan. Proceedings on the 25-unit...
electrek.co
New York City will replace its largest fossil fuel plant with wind power, in a US first
New York City’s largest fossil-fuel plant, which powers 20% of the city, will be replaced with offshore wind power. Ravenswood Generating Station is the New York City fossil fuel plant that will become an offshore wind hub. It’s a 2,480-megawatt (MW) power plant in Long Island City, Queens, across from Roosevelt Island, and it’s the Big Apple’s largest power plant.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
longislandadvance.net
Condominiums connect to sewer system
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Legis. Dominick Thorne participated in a press conference that was held with all levels of government to announce work that will be done to connect the Blue Point Harbour …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longislandadvance.net
IRS rules on the Suffolk County Septic Improvement Program
On December 2, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service issued an announcement providing an update on the taxability of grants. The Announcement 2022-26 can be found at the following …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
longisland.com
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy
Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, Oh My: Nassau Contractor Charged In Hurricane Sandy Relief Fraud
A New York contractor is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle. Alexander Almaraz, age 55, who formerly lived on Long Island, in Freeport on , is expected to be arraigned on wire fraud charges in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LIRR Line to Grand Central Goes on Inaugural Run
This article about the inaugural run of LIRR service to Grand Central Madison is compiled from information from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and a press pool report by Alfonso Castillo of Newsday . Read More ...
therealdeal.com
Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action
Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
Prosecutors: Selden woman embezzled over $340,000 from small business in Medford
The business says Leslie Mroz handled payroll and was able to pay herself over double her salary and make unauthorized contributions to her retirement fund and health insurance.
Former NY Legislator, Ex-Girlfriend Both Convicted Of Defrauding Business Of $250K
A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. George Guldi, who served as a Long Island legislator representing the South Fork of Suffolk County, and Litchfield County r…
Comments / 0