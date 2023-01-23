Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Van Nuys Townhome Building
Fire damaged four units of a townhome complex in Van Nuys Friday, displacing an unknown number of residents, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m. in a garden-style building in the 7300 block of North Lennox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
A 47-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision just south of Corona. Martin Padilla of Hemet was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Leroy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said Padilla was at the wheel of one of...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the area of El Nido Road...
mynewsla.com
Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce
A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified
An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Shoot, Kill Stabbing Suspect in Huntington Park
Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man is in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica
Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found
A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI Crash that Killed 3 in Placentia
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
mynewsla.com
Diabetic 71-Year-Old Man Missing from Pico Rivera Found
A 71-year-old diabetic man who went missing from Pico Rivera has been found, authorities said Friday. Benito Anaya was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 9300 block of Mines Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Big Rig Goes over on Freeway Transition in Eastvale, Prompting Closure
A tractor-trailer jackknifed Thursday on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway connector to northbound Interstate 15 in Eastvale, forcing a closure of the transition. The trailer half of the big rig went onto its side about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Santa Ana winds were blowing about 20...
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
mynewsla.com
Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health
A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim
A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
